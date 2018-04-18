You Now Have An Extra Day To File Your Taxes Because The IRS Was Having Technical Difficulties

Share On more Share On more

Procrastinators will have one more day to file their taxes after a glitch on the IRS's website paralyzed the system for what is typically the busiest day of the tax season.

Millions of Americans already stressed out about waiting until the Tuesday deadline to file their taxes got a message when they logged onto the IRS website that they'd have to come back on "Dec. 31, 9999."

The technical glitch apparently crippled a part of the IRS website that allows people to file electronically and make payments via their bank accounts.

People were, understandably, a little stressed out and had some concerns. Like this guy, who alerted literally everyone.