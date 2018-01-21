These Teens Dressed As Woke Disney Princesses For The Women's March And It Is Everything

"I wanted to represent her reclaiming her voice, with the understanding that you don't have to give your self up to get what you want."

Ava said she came up with the idea after seeing this drawing by artist Amanda Niday. The teens, who go to Archer School For Girls, didn't march last year but felt inspired to attend together and "do something special" after becoming "closer as friends," said Naiobi Benjamin, who dressed as Ariel. "We thought it would be a fun and creative way to show our support for equality."

"I also decided to be Elsa because of the ever pending issue of climate change," Jacqueline continued. "Yes, this is a legitimate phenomenon. When we burn fossil fuels, we release CO2 emissions into the atmosphere. Elsa’s ice palace is of course directly affected. I saw Elsa, the ice queen, as a way to spread awareness on the issue."

"You kids bring me hope," someone said on Twitter. @BuzzFeedNews @BuzzFeed @bri_sacks You kids bring me hope. ❤️

However, the teens say they were "surprised, shocked, and hurt" by those who posted "negative, mean, and inappropriate" comments, Naiobi noted. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com

"People saying stuff like go back in the kitchen or go watch porn? Ummm we don't know what we are marching about, we are a bunch of idiots," the 13-year-old went on. "A lot of us were really upset but I've gotten over it now. I know it doesn't matter." Some of them even called out and shut down the haters.

The girls say they will be back next year and plan to keep "showing up until we don't have to." "I hope no woman ever backs down from getting equal pay and respect and rights," Gwyneth said. "All you raging feminists are badass queens. Keep doing your thing and advocating for change. Never underestimate a princess," Jacqueline exclaimed.

