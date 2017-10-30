Nevada Police Apologize For Officer's "Offensive" Colin Kaepernick Costume

hey @unevadareno! one of your officers, Antonio Gutierrez, decided to go as a racist portrayal of #Kaep last night.… https://t.co/25P80xWF0L

The University of Nevada, Reno, police department is apologizing after one of its officers dressed up as Colin Kaepernick for a Halloween party, in what many people online deemed to be a racist portrayal of the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback.

Over the weekend, photos started circulating across social media showing UNR Police Officer Antonio Gutierrez dressed in a wig and a hooked nose, his face painted with a black beard, sporting a homemade 49ers jersey with a "will stand for food" sign. Kaepernick, who is credited with starting the kneeling protests during the national anthem, played football at UNR and is among the school's most famous recent graduates.

"For those who have seen the Halloween costume of one of our officers apparently mocking a citizen who has chosen to take advantage of his constitutional right to protest, I offer my sincere apologies," UNR Police Chief Adam Garcia said in a statement. "Members of our profession are held to a higher standard and denigrating another — on or off duty — is insensitive for its lack of respect and lack understanding on how others may negatively view their actions and may be impacted."



A UNR police spokesperson confirmed to BuzzFeed News Monday that the man in the photos is Officer Gutierrez, and said he will not face disciplinary action.

On Sunday, an Instagram user from Reno sent BuzzFeed News screenshots of photos showing Gutierrez in his costume that appear to have been posted to his wife's Instagram account.

