Trump's Childhood Home Is On Airbnb And, True To Form, It's Full Of Pictures Of Him

"In this bedroom, President Donald J. Trump was likely conceived..."

Posted on
Brianna Sacks
Brianna Sacks
BuzzFeed News Reporter

If you're still looking for a relaxing, special summer vacation, but also looking to MAGA, you're in luck: President Donald Trump's childhood home is now on Airbnb.

Airbnb / Via airbnb.com

Located in the Jamaica Estates neighborhood in Queens, New York, the five-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom house says it can sleep up to 20 guests (thanks to all these bunk beds).

Airbnb

That means, for $725 a night, you and 19 of your closest friends can sleep in the same rooms where Trump stayed as a baby (and apparently where he was likely conceived).

Airbnb

"Here they lived, in a home built by Fred [Trump's father] himself. This is their home," the host writes.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

The home, where the president lived until he was four, was sold in March for $2.4 million.

Paramount Realty USA, which auctioned off the property, confirmed the legitimacy of the posting to Newsday.

Airbnb also verified the listing but emphasized there is no affiliation with the White House, the president, or the Trump Organization.

It's "the perfect accommodation for a New York Vacation," the description says.

The host notes that "not much has changed since the Trumps lived here," which gives you the "unique and special opportunity to stay in the home of a sitting president."

Airbnb

"The kitchen is original and the opulent furnishings represent the style and affluence in which the Trumps would have lived," the listing says. Like this shower, which is gold, naturally.

Airbnb

Another very Trump feature: the artwork. There are all kinds of photos of him for you to look at in every room.

Airbnb

Like when you're eating breakfast.

Airbnb

Or sitting by the fire.

Airbnb

Or reading by this lamp.

Airbnb

Or when you're going to sleep.

Airbnb

There's even a life-size version of the president hanging out in the living room.

Airbnb

While the president has said he likes the concept of Airbnb, he is not a fan of it when it comes to his own properties.

“I will not let that happen,’’ he told CNBC in 2015 of people using the rental service in his properties. "[But] sometimes, even when you say it can’t happen, you never know what people are doing behind your back.’’

No one has reviewed yet Trump's childhood home (sad!), but you and your 19 friends could be the first.

Airbnb

Brianna Sacks is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Brianna Sacks at brianna.sacks@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

