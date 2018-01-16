Trump Got A Perfect Score On His Mental Health Test, The White House Doctor Says

President Donald Trump is perfectly healthy and fit to lead the country, showing no cognitive or mental issues, although he could stand to lose a few pounds, the White House doctor said Tuesday.

"He has absolutely no cognitive or mental issues whatsoever," Dr. Ronny Jackson told reporters during a lengthy and detailed press conference, noting that the results from the president's mental fitness exam were "normal" and that he is "very sharp."

Jackson, a Navy physician who examined several former presidents, including presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, conducted Trump's first physical last Friday.

Trump is the nation's oldest president and there here has been ongoing speculation as to whether the 71-year-old is mentally fit to be president due to his sometimes erratic behavior — concerns that were amplified after the publication of the explosive book Fire and Fury, which stated that the president's team constantly worried about his mental stability. The president hit back at the book earlier this month by calling himself a "very stable genius" and dubbing the author, Michael Wolff, "mentally deranged."

Dr. Jackson said Trump personally requested a cognitive test in last week's medical exam. He said the president scored 30/30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, which he described as a thorough, comprehensive exam, which the president did "exceedingly well on."

“I feel very confident that he has a very strong and a very probable possibility of making it completely through his presidency with no medical issues," the doctor said.



"He's very articulate when he speaks to me," he said.