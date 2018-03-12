Trump Just Announced His Plan To Train Teachers To Use Guns As Part Of His School Safety Policy

President Donald Trump is proposing to use Department of Justice funding to help states train and arm school personnel as part of his school safety policy proposal released Sunday.

In conjunction with supporting firearm training for volunteer educators across the country, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos will also chair a federal commission on school safety geared toward recommending policy and funding proposals for school violence prevention.

The White House billed the new two-pronged approach as a "pragmatic plan to dramatically increase school safety immediately."

"There has been a lot of talk and too little action," DeVos said on a call Sunday. "There are steps that can be taken right away to protect students."



Tapping into Justice Department resources and finances, the government will help states partner with law enforcement agencies to train school personnel who volunteer, the White House explained. Arming educators has been a divisive, contested issue since Trump floated the idea at a listening session with school shooting survivors, with many students and parents from Parkland, Florida, decrying the idea of putting more guns on campus as a way to thwart mass school shootings.

Trump will also help military veterans and retired law enforcement into "new careers in education."

"There are a multitude of programs that exist across the country where school personnel are trained in conjunction with law enforcement, so those are the types of programs that we will be looking at," a senior administration official told reporters Sunday.

However, officials could not answer questions pertaining to how much these Justice Department assistance programs will cost and where the money will be coming from.