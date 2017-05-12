A Republican Lawmaker Wants To Turn In Students Who Don't Speak English To Save Money

Share On more Share On more

A Republican lawmaker in Oklahoma has a unique proposal to help fix the state's massive $900 million budget hole: Turn over the state's thousands of non-English speaking students to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Unfortunately for him, it's unconstitutional.

Rep. Mike Ritze told News9 on Wednesday that the newly-formed Republican Platform Caucus believes that the struggling state could save $60 million in tax credits by nixing what they estimate to be 82,000 non-English speaking students.

“Identify them and then turn them over to ICE to see if they truly are citizens, and do we really have to educate non-citizens?” Ritze asked.

Yes, we do. In 1982 the Supreme Court ruled that states can't bar students from a public education based on their immigration status, as noted by Oklahoma schools Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, a fellow Republican, who called Ritze's idea “utterly shameful.”