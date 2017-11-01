This Is What We Know About The Manhattan Truck Attack Suspect

The man suspected of killing at least eight people and injuring more than a dozen others when he plowed a truck through a bike path in Manhattan on Tuesday has been identified as Sayfullo H. Saipov, according to multiple reports.
The 29-year-old was born in Uzbekistan and came to the US in 2010, NBC News reported. Saipov has lived in Ohio, Florida, and most recently in Paterson, New Jersey, with his wife and three children, ABC News reported.
Saipov had a green card that allowed permanent residence, according to NBC and Fox News.
Law enforcement officials told the New York Times that Saipov left handwritten notes in Arabic near the truck pledging allegiance to ISIS. NBC reported that his note said he committed the attack for the terrorist organization.
According to records and accounts, Saipov had a commercial license in two states, enabling him to drive large trucks, and lived a mobile life with links to Florida, Ohio, and New Jersey.
A person by the name of Sayfulloh Saipov is listed as an agent for Sayf Motors Inc., a trucking company in Ohio. It was registered May 18, 2011. In 2013, he registered another trucking business, Bright Auto LLC, which is still active and registered with the Department of Transportation. Records show the business is located in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, and has one truck and one driver.
According to court records, Saipov was stopped for several offenses in multiple states. Last October, police pulled over 28-year-old Saipov in Tampa, Missouri, for a traffic offense. He gave them a Florida address and then failed to appear for his court date in November and a warrant was issued for his arrest in April. He paid the $200 bond to avoid arrest.
In 2012, police in Pennsylvania pulled him over because his vehicle did not meet service criteria and he was driving with a commercial license. He was represented by a lawyer who caters to truckers and other commercial drivers. In March 2015, he was also stopped in Pennsylvania and gave officers a Paterson, New Jersey address and an Ohio address, court records show.
A photo of his Florida driver's license also shows he has a CDL Class A, which, is required to operate large, heavy vehicles, like trucks and tractor-trailers.
Videos and photos from the scene of the attack Tuesday show the suspect dodging cars in the street after plowing his rental truck into pedestrians and crashing into a school bus.
After crashing into the bus, Saipov then got out of the truck "brandishing two handguns" and was shot by a police officer in the abdomen, New York City Police Commissioner James O'Neill said.
Officials have not publicly identify the suspect, who was taken into custody and hospitalized, but confirmed he is 29 years old. Police recovered a paintball gun and a pellet gun from the scene.
The attacker shouted "allahu akbar" — "God is great" in Arabic — as he got out of the truck, O'Neill said, which "enabled us to label this a terrorist event."
Saipov might have rented the truck from a Home Depot in Passaic, New Jersey. NBC4NY tweeted a photo Tuesday night showing police swarming the store.
BuzzFeed News visited the rundown, fairly large apartment complex in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, a suburban area just outside of Akron. Saipov listed the address for one of his trucking companies.
Although no one answered the door to his unit, neighbors said they recognized Saipov and saw him frequently.
Resident Steven Newman would say hello to the 29-year-old when they passed by each other outside.
"This is going to be a complete shock to everyone," the 31-year-old told BuzzFeed News, describing the area as "quiet and friendly" and noting that "not much happens other than small-town crime."
Newman said that there is a significant Muslim community in the area. Another neighbor also saw Saipov, but never with any wife or children, and described him as "very observant" based on his beard and his dress.
A now-deleted Facebook profile for Sayfulloh Saipov stated that he lived in Cleveland, Ohio, and studied at Moliya, an institution in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
The most recent photos on the page were from 2013 and show a young man in a car and a Toyota Avalon with an Ohio license plate that reads "AL KARIN."
Saipov also apparently drove for Uber, a friend told the New York Post. Kobiljon Matkarov, 37, said that he met Saipov in Florida five years ago and described him as "very friendly."
Matkarov told the Post that Saipov had been working for Uber and living in New Jersey since this summer.
“He is very good guy, he is very friendly… he is like little brother… he look at me like big brother,” Matkarov, who lives in Miamisburg, Ohio, told the Post.
This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates and follow @BuzzFeedNews on Twitter.
