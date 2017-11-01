This Is What We Know About The Manhattan Truck Attack Suspect

The man suspected of killing at least eight people and injuring more than a dozen others when he plowed a truck through a bike path in Manhattan on Tuesday has been identified as Sayfullo H. Saipov, according to multiple reports.

The 29-year-old was born in Uzbekistan and came to the US in 2010, NBC News reported. Saipov has lived in Ohio, Florida, and most recently in Paterson, New Jersey, with his wife and three children, ABC News reported.

Saipov had a green card that allowed permanent residence, according to NBC and Fox News.

Law enforcement officials told the New York Times that Saipov left handwritten notes in Arabic near the truck pledging allegiance to ISIS. NBC reported that his note said he committed the attack for the terrorist organization.

According to records and accounts, Saipov had a commercial license in two states, enabling him to drive large trucks, and lived a mobile life with links to Florida, Ohio, and New Jersey.

A person by the name of Sayfulloh Saipov is listed as an agent for Sayf Motors Inc., a trucking company in Ohio. It was registered May 18, 2011. In 2013, he registered another trucking business, Bright Auto LLC, which is still active and registered with the Department of Transportation. Records show the business is located in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, and has one truck and one driver.

According to court records, Saipov was stopped for several offenses in multiple states. Last October, police pulled over 28-year-old Saipov in Tampa, Missouri, for a traffic offense. He gave them a Florida address and then failed to appear for his court date in November and a warrant was issued for his arrest in April. He paid the $200 bond to avoid arrest.

In 2012, police in Pennsylvania pulled him over because his vehicle did not meet service criteria and he was driving with a commercial license. He was represented by a lawyer who caters to truckers and other commercial drivers. In March 2015, he was also stopped in Pennsylvania and gave officers a Paterson, New Jersey address and an Ohio address, court records show.