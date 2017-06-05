This is Theunis Wessels, just casually out mowing his lawn Friday evening. Totally standard. Nothing really eventful going on. View this post on Facebook facebook.com

Cecilia said she actually took the photo to show her parents in South Africa what a tornado looked like. But when she posted it to Facebook, with the caption, "my beast mowing the lawn with a breeze in his hair," She said everyone (surprisingly) had the same question: "Why is your husband mowing the lawn?'"

You know, while this is happening: Cecilia said the tornado was not as close it appears to be in the photo, and was actually moving away from the house.

Still. Like. No. As to why her husband decided to get the grass looking sharp at that particular moment, Cecilia said: "it seems that most people here mow before the rain comes, so he thought he would do that, and, well, ended up famous."

So, basically, dibs on Theunis when the world ends.