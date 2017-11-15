This Fake Robocall Is Trying To Discredit The Reporting Of Roy Moore Accusers

At least one person in Alabama received a robocall Tuesday from someone pretending to be a Washington Post reporter offering to pay for "damaging remarks" about Roy Moore, the Republican Senate candidate accused of sexually harassing five women.

Pastor Al Moore from Creola, Alabama, received a call from a private phone number on Tuesday, he told WKRG-TV. When he checked his voicemail, he had a message from "Bernie Bernstein," who claimed to be a reporter for the Washington Post.

The person said they were "calling to find out if anyone at this address is a female between the ages of 54 to 57 years old willing to make damaging remarks about candidate Roy Moore for a reward of between $5,000 and $7,000."



The call came after the Post published a bombshell report in which four women accused Moore of sexually harassing them when they were teenagers, sending the state's Senate race into turmoil and causing Republicans to rescind their endorsements.

In what appears to be an attempt at a New York Jewish accent, "Bernstein" says in the voicemail that "We will not be fully investigating these claims however we will make a written report. I can be reached by email."