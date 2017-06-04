These Are The Victims Of The London Bridge Terror Attack

A Canadian woman named Christine Archibald was the first victim identified in the terrorist attack that left seven people dead in London Saturday night. Her family confirmed Sunday that she was among the victims struck by the van on London Bridge.

Archibald was from Castlegar, British Columbia, and worked in a homeless shelter before moving to Europe to be with her fiancé, according to her family.

In a statement released by the government, her family said Archibald “would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death.”

"We grieve the loss of our beautiful, loving daughter and sister who was 30 years old. She had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected," her family said.

"Please honor her by making your community a better place. Volunteer your time and labor or donate to a homeless shelter. Tell them Chrissy sent you."