These Are The Victims Of The London Bridge Terror Attack

At least seven people died and more than 48 were injured after a van drove into pedestrians on London Bridge and people at a nearby restaurant were stabbed.

Originally posted on
Updated on
Brianna Sacks
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Christine Archibald, 30

Chrissy and her partner Tyler Ferguson.
Cassie Ferguson Rowe

A Canadian woman named Christine Archibald was the first victim identified in the terrorist attack that left seven people dead in London Saturday night. Her family confirmed Sunday that she was among the victims struck by the van on London Bridge.

Archibald was from Castlegar, British Columbia, and worked in a homeless shelter before moving to Europe to be with her fiancé, according to her family.

In a statement released by the government, her family said Archibald “would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death.”

"We grieve the loss of our beautiful, loving daughter and sister who was 30 years old. She had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected," her family said.

"Please honor her by making your community a better place. Volunteer your time and labor or donate to a homeless shelter. Tell them Chrissy sent you."

Archibald died in the arms of Tyler Ferguson, her fiancé, his siblings told CBC News. The two were walking on the London Bridge when the van careened off the road, hitting Archibald, Ferguson's brother Mark told the CBC.

"They were very madly in love and had quite the plans for the future," Mark Ferguson said. "[It's] obviously very, very devastating for him. The love of his life has just been ripped away from him."

Cassie Ferguson Rowe, Tyler's sister, told BuzzFeed News: "[Tyler] loved her so much. She was his light."

Archibald graduated from Mount Royal University in 2015 with a diploma in social work. In a statement posted to Facebook, the school remembered her as a "truly outstanding student."

Emily Nussbaum, a former classmate, commented on the school's post, saying that Archibald "truly was one of the sweetest and kindest girls I've ever met."

No other victims have yet been identified, though France's foreign minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, has confirmed that a French national was among those who died in the attack.

This is a developing story and more victims will be added as they are identified. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

