The FBI Is Investigating Multiple Suspicious Packages Sent To Military Bases

The FBI says it's investigating multiple suspicious packages sent to several military locations around the DC area Monday.

Brianna Sacks
National Defense University is seen in a general view at Fort McNair in Washington, DC.
The FBI is investigating multiple suspicious packages that were sent to several military locations around the Washington, D.C. area, the agency confirmed Monday.

"The FBI responded to multiple government facilities today for the reports of suspicious packages. Each package was collected for further analysis by the FBI," Nicole Schwab, a spokesperson for the FBI Washington Field Office, told BuzzFeed News.

As of Monday evening, all packages had been deemed safe.

At least one package, which arrived at the National Defense University at Fort McNair around 8:30 a.m., contained explosive material, CNN reported.

"At 12:10 p.m., 52nd Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal from Fort Belvoir, VA, confirmed the package tested positive for black powder and residue," Army spokesman Michael L. Howard said in a statement to the outlet. "The X-ray conducted indicates suspected GPS and an expedient fuse were attached. The package was rendered safe. No injuries are reported."

Multiple suspicious packages were sent to military facilities in the Washington, DC area, a law enforcement official says https://t.co/OQXOMGN1zv https://t.co/4yN7NPIjfg
According to NBC, at least six suspicious packages containing explosive materials were dispersed to military and intelligence locations, containing "disturbing," "rambling" letters.

Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in DC, Fort Belvoir in Virginia, and the Naval Support Facility Dahlgren, also in Virginia, were some of the places that received suspicious parcels on Monday, Fox 5 reported.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to the FBI and several military locations to confirm.

