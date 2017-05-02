Texas Police Have Fired The Officer Who Shot And Killed A Black Teen Trying To Leave A House Party

Jordan Edwards, a 15-year-old freshman at Mesquite High School, died after Balch Springs Police Officer Roy Oliver fired multiple rounds with his rifle into the car he was riding in. The car was filled with five teenagers who were trying to leave an end-of-the-year party after cops arrived. Jordan's 16-year-old brother was driving the vehicle during the shooting and noticed his brother's head was smoking, attorney Lee Merritt said, and then flagged police to help.

A suburban Dallas police department fired the officer who shot and killed a black teenager as he was leaving a house party on Saturday night, officials announced Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Balch Springs Police Chief Jonathan Haber said Oliver, who was the second officer at the scene, had been terminated. The chief said Oliver, who has been with the department since July 2011, violated several departmental policies, but would not elaborate on which ones. Prosecutors are still investigating and could charge Oliver, who has the right to appeal.



On Monday, Haber reversed the department's original account of the shooting, acknowledging that the car had been driving away when the officer opened fire with a rifle. Initially, police claimed that the vehicle had been backing up toward officers in "an aggressive manner."



"I made a mistake and I apologized for it," Haber said Tuesday.

In a statement, Jordan's family said they were grateful that Oliver had been terminated and thanked Haber for his "commendable strides toward justice," but there "remains a long road ahead."

"The magnitude of his horrible actions cannot be overstated," the family said. "We fully expect an equivalent response from those responsible for investigating and punishing the crime. We also know that although his actions were the most wicked and consequential, he was not the only officer responsible for dreadful behavior that evening."



Officers arrived at a raucous house party on Barton Street in the Dallas suburb on Saturday around 11 p.m. and were attempting to find the owners of the home when they heard multiple gunshots coming from outside "causing a chaotic scene with numerous people running away," Officer Pedro Gonzalez explained Tuesday.