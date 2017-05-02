Texas Police Officer Who Shot And Killed A Black Teen Who Was Trying To Leave A House Party Is Fired

Share On more Share On more

A police officer in Texas who fatally shot a black teenager as he was leaving a house party was fired, officials announced Tuesday.

Jordan Edwards, a 15-year-old freshman at Mesquite High School in a suburb of Dallas, died after Officer Roy Oliver fired multiple rounds at the car he was riding in Saturday night. The car was filled with five teenagers, including Edwards and his 16-year-old brother, who were trying to leave the party after cops arrived.



On Tuesday, Balch Springs Police Chief Jonathan Haber said Oliver had been terminated.



Balch Springs police on Monday reversed their original account of the shooting, acknowledging that the car had been driving away when the officer shot opened fire with a rifle. Initially, police claimed that the vehicle had been backing up toward officers in "an aggressive manner."

But Haber conceded at a news conference Monday that that account was inaccurate, and that after reviewing dash cam footage, it was clear the vehicle was "moving forward" as the officers approached.

"After viewing the video, I don't believe that it met our core values," Haber said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.