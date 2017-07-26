Teen Who Livestreamed Crash That Killed Her Sister Pleads Not Guilty To Manslaughter

The 18-year-old accused of driving drunk and livestreaming the ensuing crash that killed her younger sister pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to gross vehicular manslaughter and other felony criminal charges.

It was Obdulia Sanchez's first appearance since the graphic Instagram video footage showing her hovering over her sister's bloodied body Friday in a field near Los Banos, California, went viral.

Appearing via video in Merced County Superior Court, Sanchez pleaded not guilty to a host of charges, including felony manslaughter while intoxicated, vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, two counts of driving under the influence resulting in injury, and driving with a 0.08% blood-alcohol level causing injury.

Sanchez's alleged blood-alcohol level was .10%.

"The behavior demonstrated both prior to and after the incident, as documented by the defendant’s own recording, is disturbing and shocking," Merced County Deputy District Attorney Harold Nutt said in a statement, adding that his office "will do everything in its power to see that justice is done in this matter."

If convicted, Sanchez faces up to 13 years and eight months in prison.



The California Highway Patrol says Sanchez was driving drunk and livestreaming on Instagram when she veered off the road at 6:40 p.m. When she overcorrected, the old, white Buick swerved and crashed through a barbed wire fence before overturning in a field, ejecting her sister, Jacqueline Sanchez, and her girlfriend, 14-year-old Manuela Seja, who sustained "major injuries" to her leg.

Sanchez recorded the entire thing, filming herself over her sister's bloodied body, apologizing, and begging her to wake up.