Teen Says She Livestreamed Her Sister's Death So People Would Help Pay For The Funeral

The 18-year-old girl accused of driving drunk and killing her little sister in a crash said she livestreamed the graphic scene to her thousands of Instagram followers to make sure her sibling would "get a decent burial."

Obdulia Sanchez was driving her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline, and her girlfriend, Manuela Seja, back to her hometown of Stockton, California, on July 21 when she lost control of her Buick while livestreaming herself singing and dancing. She crashed through a barbed-wire fence and overturned in a field, ejecting the two 14-year-olds, who were not wearing seatbelts, through a rear window, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Sanchez, who has more than 5,000 Instagram followers, recorded the entire thing, filming herself over her sister's bloodied body, apologizing, and begging her to wake up.

"I fucking love my sister to death. I don't give a fuck. We about to die. This is the last thing I wanted to happen to us but it just did," she said into the camera before turning it back onto her sister's bloodied face.



"Jacqueline, please wake up. This is the last thing I wanted to happen... I killed my sister, but I don't care. I killed my sister. I know I'm going to prison, but I don't care. I'm sorry, baby. I'mma hold it down... Rest in peace, sweetie."

A few days later, dressed in a yellow prison uniform, an emotional Sanchez pleaded not guilty to a host of charges, including felony manslaughter while intoxicated, vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, two counts of driving under the influence resulting in injury, and driving with a 0.08% blood-alcohol level causing injury. Sanchez's alleged blood-alcohol level was .10%.

Sanchez has been speaking out about the accident, explaining to KPGE-TV that she kept streaming on social media as she called the police in an effort to attract help from the public to help pay for Jacqueline's funeral expenses.

In a four-page, double-sided letter sent to KPGE from Merced County Jail, the teen laid out her reasoning.

"I made that video because I knew I had more than 5,000 followers," she wrote. "It was the only way my sister would get a decent burial. I would never expose my sister like that. I anticipated the public donating money because my family isn't rich."

