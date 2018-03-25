Stormy Daniels Says She Was Threatened To Stay Quiet About Her Affair With Trump

In a highly-anticipated interview with 60 Minutes, adult film star Stormy Daniels claims that she was approached by a man in a parking lot who threatened her to stay quiet about her affair with Donald Trump.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, sat down with CNN's Anderson Cooper to provide details of her alleged affair with the president and explain the circumstances surrounding the $130,000 payment she received from the president's attorney, Michael Cohen, right before the 2016 election.

The 39-year-old porn star said the prime-time interview — which CBS touted as the first time Daniels has publicly discussed the affair on TV — was an opportunity to defend herself and "set the record straight."

In 2011, five years after her alleged sexual encounter with Trump, Daniels had agreed to divulge details about the affair to a sister publication of In Touch Magazine for $150,000. But, according to former employees of the tabloid, Cohen threatened to sue to prevent publication.

Daniels told Cooper Sunday that a few weeks later, a man approached her in a Las Vegas parking lot and told her to "leave Trump alone" and "forget the story."

"I was in a parking lot, going to a fitness class with my infant daughter. Taking, you know, the seats facing backwards in the backseat, diaper bag, you know, gettin' all the stuff out. And a guy walked up on me and said to me, 'Leave Trump alone. Forget the story,' she told 60 Minutes.

"And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, 'That’s a beautiful little girl. It'd be a shame if something happened to her mom.' And then he was gone."

Asked if she took the man's remarks as "a direct threat," Daniels replied: "Absolutely."

"I was rattled," she added. "I remember going into the workout class. And my hands are shaking so much, I was afraid I was gonna drop her."



Earlier in the interview, Daniels described her affair with Trump, repeating details that have been previously reported about the sexual encounter that took place in the summer of 2006 at a golf tournament in Lake Tahoe.

Trump invited her to dinner and she met him at his hotel suite, Daniels told Cooper, adding that they did not leave the room that night. The two had consensual sex without a condom, she said.

Following the encounter in the parking lot in 2011, Daniels said she ardently denied the affair out of fear.

As it became clear that Trump would win the Republican nomination in 2016, the porn star said she began to be approached about telling her story. Her lawyer contacted her saying he had "the best deal," she said — an offer from Trump's attorney, Cohen, to stay quiet and never publicize her story.

Pushing back against critics now labeling her an opportunist, Daniels argues that she could have secured a much higher sum. But, she claimed she "didn't even negotiate" and agreed to the "extremely low number" and strict contract because she "was concerned for my family and their safety."

Asked why she agreed to the arrangement, Daniels replied, " Because they made it sound like I had no choice."



"As a matter of fact, the exact sentence used was, 'They can make your life hell in many different ways,' she told Cooper.



Her story became public at the beginning of this year after the Wall Street Journal revealed that Cohen had paid Daniels to stay silent about the affair.