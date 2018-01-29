There's A Typo On Tickets For Trump's First State Of The Union Address Because This Is The World We Live In

Tuesday will bring President Donald Trump's first and highly anticipated State of the Union Address — you know, that very big event where the president delivers a long, impassioned speech to the entire country.

Republicans may have to recall all State of the Union tickets because they say "Uniom" not "Union," per two Dem aid… https://t.co/SS3ECvFof7

Well, on Monday, some members of Congress attending the SOTU noticed that there was a little spelling error on their tickets. Part of the invite read: "State of the Uniom" — not "State of the Union."

("Visitor's" is also incorrect, per the Office of Art & Archives website.)

A spokesperson for the Sergeant at Arms Office, the nonpartisan office in charge of printing the tickets, confirmed that there was a "misprint" and that Senate staffers had corrected, reprinted, and are currently redistributing the tickets.

The spokesperson did not know how many tickets had to be recalled and redistributed, however. Around 700 people usually attend the address, which is a joint session of Congress plus some of the president's guests.