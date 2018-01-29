 back to top
There's A Typo On Tickets For Trump's First State Of The Union Address Because This Is The World We Live In

"Really looking forward to the State of the Uniom."

Tuesday will bring President Donald Trump's first and highly anticipated State of the Union Address — you know, that very big event where the president delivers a long, impassioned speech to the entire country.

Well, on Monday, some members of Congress attending the SOTU noticed that there was a little spelling error on their tickets. Part of the invite read: "State of the Uniom" — not "State of the Union."

Laura Barrón-López @lbarronlopez

("Visitor's" is also incorrect, per the Office of Art & Archives website.)

A spokesperson for the Sergeant at Arms Office, the nonpartisan office in charge of printing the tickets, confirmed that there was a "misprint" and that Senate staffers had corrected, reprinted, and are currently redistributing the tickets.

The spokesperson did not know how many tickets had to be recalled and redistributed, however. Around 700 people usually attend the address, which is a joint session of Congress plus some of the president's guests.

Aides to top Republicans like House Speaker Paul Ryan were quick to push back on the assumption that this was a Republican flub.

Molly Edwards @_mollyedw

"People are really spun up over a really dumb thing," AshLee Strong, Ryan's press secretary, tweeted. "But, carry on."

AshLee Strong @AshLeeStrong

Sen. Marco Rubio, who arguably became famous after his intense water-drinking moment during his rebuttal to 2013's SOTU...

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

...tweeted that he was "looking forward to tomorrow's State of the Uniom."

Marco Rubio @marcorubio

The Sergeant at Arms spokesperson could not say whether the office had ever messed up an needed to reprint the SOTU tickets, "but I don't recall it happening before."

The internet, as you would imagine, had many hot takms

Jessica Taylor @JessicaTaylor

Many people, like Rep. Raul Grijalva, pondered if Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was "in charge of spell checking." DeVos has received ample criticism for weakening the nation's education system.

Raul M. Grijalva @RepRaulGrijalva

Covfefe obviously made an appearance.

Remove Trump Now @KaniJJackson

"M's" made their way into all kinds of words.

Elizabeth F Cohen @alixabeth

A sign of "greatmess"

Freedom Fries @FriesFreedom

People thought "Uniom" carried a deeper, underlying meaning about what is going on in the country.

Matt Fuller @MEPFuller

Wow.

Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 @cmclymer

This is a striking image and actually kind of makes sense.

Linda Holmes @nprmonkeysee

Others thought the real story was how and why the State of the Union tickets looked like "a construction paper ticket to a middle school bake sale."

Chase @chasews

Apparently, the SAA spokesperson said, the "design remains pretty much the same" every year.

"Sometimes the colors and little details change and obviously the dates," he said.

Brianna Sacks is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Brianna Sacks at brianna.sacks@buzzfeed.com.

Get the BuzzFeed App
