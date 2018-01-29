There's A Typo On Tickets For Trump's First State Of The Union Address Because This Is The World We Live In

Tuesday will bring President Donald Trump's first and highly anticipated State of the Union Address — you know, that very big event where the president delivers a long, impassioned speech to the entire country.
Well, on Monday, some members of Congress attending the SOTU noticed that there was a spelling error on their tickets: "State of the Uniom" — not "State of the Union."
("Visitor's" is also incorrect, per the Office of Art & Archives website.)
A spokesperson for the Sergeant at Arms Office, the nonpartisan office in charge of printing the tickets, confirmed that there was a "misprint" and that Senate staffers had corrected, reprinted, and are currently redistributing the tickets.
The spokesperson did not know how many tickets had to be recalled and redistributed, however. Around 700 people usually attend the address, which is a joint session of Congress plus some of the president's guests.
House Speaker Paul Ryan's press operations director pushed back on those who were blaming Republicans for the spelling mistake.
Sen. Marco Rubio, who truly burst onto the national stage after his intense water-drinking moment during his rebuttal to 2013's SOTU, said he was "looking forward to tomorrow's State of the Uniom."
The Sergeant at Arms spokesperson could not say whether the office had messed up tickets before. Apparently, the "design remains pretty much the same."
"Sometimes the colors and little details change and obviously the dates," he said. "But I don't recall [the need to reprint due to an error] happening before."
