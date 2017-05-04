Some Flint Residents Could Lose Their Homes Over Unpaid Water Bills

They might might not be able to drink the water from the tap, but they still have to pay for it.



Thousands of people living in Flint, Michigan, could lose their homes because of unpaid water bills, even though the city's water system was plagued by dangerous levels of lead and its pipes are still being replaced.

The city sent out two letters to about 8,000 residents warning them they could get tax liens, which is a common method to cover delinquent taxes using someone's property, for water and sewer bills that are more than six months past due, Al Mooney, of Flint's treasury department, told BuzzFeed News. The letters are for two years of over due bills totaling more than $5 million.

"I got scared, for probably the first time since this all started this actually scared me," Melissa Mays, a mother and water activist, told NBC News. Mays recently received a notice that she had to pay $9,000 by May 19 to avoid a lien on her home.



The city, however, is in a bind. Cash-strapped and struggling to repair its now infamous water systems, Flint officials say people need to pay for the tap water they've been using, despite the fact many still cannot drink it without an approved filter.

“We are in a tough situation but customers were still using the water for other things like laundry and dishes," Mooney said. "We have to have that money come back."

If the 8,000 water and sewer bills are absolved, that would give the city nearly $6 million. Last month, similar warnings delivered about $3 million in overdue water bills, about $1 million more than the month before.

In a statement, city officials stressed that these notices are for water and sewer charges, which were not affected by the water crisis and "that the process involving the lien transfer to tax bills is routine and normally done every year. In Michigan, when water is provided to a property, a lien is automatically created.

But in a city still drinking bottled water and relying on filters over fears of lead contamination, the situation seems egregious.