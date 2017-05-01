Police Shot And Killed A 15-Year-Old Boy As He Was Leaving A Party

Police in Texas shot and killed a 15-year-old boy as he was leaving a party on Saturday night, officials in Balch Springs, a Dallas suburb, said Sunday.

Jordan Edwards, a freshman at Mesquite High School, died after an officer shot at the car he was riding in. Police did not identify the teen, but Lee Merritt, an attorney who is representing Edwards's family, confirmed it was the teen. The car was filled with five teenagers, including Edwards, who were trying to leave a party after cops arrived, Merritt told BuzzFeed News.

In a statement Sunday, police said there was an unknown altercation with the vehicle, and an officer then shot at the car, striking the front seat passenger, who died "from his injuries" after being transported to a nearby hospital. No officers were injured in the incident. Police have not identified the officer involved, but said the officer is now on administrative leave.

The car involved had been backing down the road toward officers in "an aggressive manner," Balch Springs Police Chief Jonathan Haber said at a press conference Sunday. The officers were responding to a call about several drunk, underage "kids" walking around the Dallas suburb at around 11 p.m. Saturday night, and heard gun shots, Haber said.



"On behalf of the entire Balch Springs Police Department, and the city of Balch Springs we express our deep, sincere condolences to the family," Haber said Sunday. "We will continue to reach out to the parents and keep them informed as we move forward from this point."

