Police Shot And Killed A 15-Year-Old Boy As He Was Leaving A Party

Police in Texas shot and killed a 15-year-old boy as he was leaving a party on Saturday night, officials in Balch Springs, a Dallas suburb, said Sunday.
Jordan Edwards, a freshman at Mesquite High School, died after an officer shot at the car he was riding in. Police did not identify the teen, but Lee Merritt, an attorney who is representing Edwards's family, confirmed it was the teen. The car was filled with five teenagers, including Edwards, who were trying to leave a party after cops arrived, Merritt told BuzzFeed News.
In a statement Sunday, police said there was an unknown altercation with the vehicle, and an officer then shot at the car, striking the front seat passenger, who died "from his injuries" after being transported to a nearby hospital. No officers were injured in the incident. Police have not identified the officer involved, but said the officer is now on administrative leave.
The car involved had been backing down the road toward officers in "an aggressive manner," Balch Springs Police Chief Jonathan Haber said at a press conference Sunday. The officers were responding to a call about several drunk, underage "kids" walking around the Dallas suburb at around 11 p.m. Saturday night, and heard gun shots, Haber said.
"On behalf of the entire Balch Springs Police Department, and the city of Balch Springs we express our deep, sincere condolences to the family," Haber said Sunday. "We will continue to reach out to the parents and keep them informed as we move forward from this point."
In an interview with BuzzFeed News Sunday night, Merritt disputed the police account. Witnesses at the party said they did not hear gunshots until after the police arrived, he said, adding that the group of teens in the car were leaving the house because the gathering was getting rowdy.
He also disputed the police department's claim that the driver was approaching officers in a threatening manner, explaining that the officer's bullet did not come from behind the vehicle, but had "entered the passenger side window and shattered it."
"They're insinuating that the car was backing up and threatened the officer but the injury is not consistent with that story," Merritt said. "The officer was standing right there."
Merritt said he spoke with the other teens in the vehicle, and that none had faced any charges for underage drinking.
"They heard police were coming and decided to leave the party. No one heard any gunfire until police arrived at the scene," Merritt said. He added that no weapons have been recovered and no one has been arrested.
The criminal investigation will be handled by the Dallas County District Attorney's Office and the Dallas County Sheriff's Department, officials said Sunday. Balch Springs Police Department will also conduct an internal review.
Edwards's death sparked an outcry in the community and online.
Edwards's coaches and other Balch Springs residents packed into the police conference Sunday, demanding answers and expressing outrage, WFAA reported.
"He was the best running back I ever played with," Edwards's football teammate Chris Cano, Jr., emotionally told CBS News. "I'll never forget him."
The Women's March also tweeted, "There are no words. #StopKillingBlackPeople"
Edwards was a good student who liked to play pool and was "just getting into" football, Merritt said. "He was just a really good kid. He was leaving a house party because he thought it was getting dangerous," he said.
