A Pit Bull Killed An 8-Month-Old Girl While She Was Playing In Her Bouncy Chair

A baby girl in Florida died Wednesday after the family's pit bull attacked her while she was playing in a bouncy chair, police said.
The 8-month-old was at home with her grandmother, who was bringing the dog back in from a walk around 11:30 a.m., when he broke free and bounded straight toward the little girl, Miramar Police Officer Yessenia Diaz told BuzzFeed News.
"The grandma was holding the dog after coming back inside and he overpowered her and went directly into the room where the child was bouncing and attacked her," Diaz said, calling the incident a "traumatizing tragedy not only for the family, but for the officers on scene, as well."
The baby's injuries, Diaz said, were "severe" and first responders declared her dead at the scene. Her parents were at work at the time of the attack, she added, and the identity of the family was not immediately released.
The male pit bull was three or four years old and had been raised by the family since he was a puppy, along with its female sibling and its mother, which were also in the home, police said. All three dogs have since been removed from the property.
At the time, Diaz said she was not aware if there had been any previous incidents involving any of the dogs.
"I don't know what is going to happen to the dog," the officer said. "This is now a crime scene and our detectives are evaluating with the help of Broward County Animal Control."
No decision about what to do with the pit bull had been immediately made.
Alex Bernal, the family's landlord, told the Sun Sentinel that the family had been renting the home for about 18 months and described them as "excellent tenants" and "very nice."
"They're a beautiful family," he said.
Brianna Sacks is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Brianna Sacks at brianna.sacks@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.