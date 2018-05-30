A Pit Bull Killed An 8-Month-Old Girl While She Was Playing In Her Bouncy Chair

A baby girl in Florida died Wednesday after the family's pit bull attacked her while she was playing in a bouncy chair, police said.

The 8-month-old was at home with her grandmother, who was bringing the dog back in from a walk around 11:30 a.m., when he broke free and bounded straight toward the little girl, Miramar Police Officer Yessenia Diaz told BuzzFeed News.

"The grandma was holding the dog after coming back inside and he overpowered her and went directly into the room where the child was bouncing and attacked her," Diaz said, calling the incident a "traumatizing tragedy not only for the family, but for the officers on scene, as well."

The baby's injuries, Diaz said, were "severe" and first responders declared her dead at the scene. Her parents were at work at the time of the attack, she added, and the identity of the family was not immediately released.