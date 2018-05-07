People Are Freaking Out Because The New York Times Said To Put American Cheese On Ramen

Hello, it's me, your "this is the latest thing people are freaking out over" guide. Glad to be he here.
Today we have: Ramen and the good ole' New York Times. Before we proceed, two facts: 1) Ramen is one of the greatest things to ever grace this earth and 2) American cheese is terrifying and do not even get me started on the texture.
Ok so here we go. On Sunday, the NYT tweeted this instant ramen recipe: "Slide a egg into the hot broth, then some butter [so far, down with this]. Crown the steaming noodles with slices of American cheese."
🚨PAUSE 🚨
I'm sorry, but have you looked at these? Like, up close? Just wondering. Anyway, people on the internet had ~opinions~ about this recipe suggestion. Shocking, I know.
"NO," they tweeted in abundance.
"WHY??" they cried.
"How can I delete this article from the internet?" this person pondered.
Others took a more forward approach:
People mainly took issue with the idea of peeling slices of American cheese from their plastic wrappers and then, like on purpose, putting them in ramen.
They accused the Grey Lady of "Americanizing" ramen and trying to make something like peas in guacamole happen (click here if you are like wtf are you talking about).
HOWEVER. Guess. What. Plot twist: This insane-sounding recipe is actually a real thing created by Roy Choi, a renowned Korean-American chef from Los Angeles who is famous for his bold, offbeat fusion food.
He basically spearheaded the food truck movement with his UNREAL Korean Kogi tacos and has been dropping food bombs and blowing up the restaurant scene ever since. He also tweets many deep things like so:
The recipe is from a 2014 New York Times interview, in which Choi explains that homemade, instant ramen qualifies as a Korean-American kid's after-school-snack.
it’s our peanut butter and jelly sandwich, it’s our bowl of cereal,” Choi said. “It’s something that has been a part of my life forever.”
Some users, like this guy, backed Choi's recipe methodology, tweeting that "Cheese Ramen is a thing. A Korean thing."
Then, others started sharing their favorite ramen recipes.
Although I have questions for and I am seriously concerned about this guy.
“When you make instant ramen, it’s your own personal journey,” Choi told the Times. “It’s kind of like religion. We’re all finding ourselves through that same energy source.”
And this concludes today's edition of "people are freaking about about" thanks for so much for joining and thanks to this deep thinker for asking the eternal, ever-green question about the internet.
