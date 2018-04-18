The Family Of A 15-Year-Old Parkland Survivor Is The First To File A Lawsuit

Roger Borges (L), father of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting victim Anthony Borges (R) and Alfredo Borges (C) address the media at a press conference in Plantation, Florida on April 6, 2018.

About two weeks after he was released from the hospital, 15-year-old Anthony Borges, who was shot protecting his classmates, became the first Parkland victim to file a lawsuit against an array of parties for negligence.

Borges was shot five times, three times in the leg and twice in the torso, barricading the door of his classroom, where 20 other students were hiding, when gunman Nikolas Cruz opened fire in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine's Day, killing 17 people, the complaint states.

The teenager spent more than a month in the hospital, had nine surgeries, was placed into clinically induced coma, and still has an extensive road to recovery and rehabilitation ahead of him, his attorney, Alex Arreaza, told BuzzFeed News.

Nicknamed the "Iron Man," the high schooler will be confined to a wheelchair for the foreseeable future and will need intensive, constant care as he heals.

The complaint, filed Tuesday in Broward Circuit Court, lists seven defendants, including Cruz, the family who housed him after his mother died, his mother's estate, and several mental health centers that treated him before the massacre. All parties except the gunman are accused of acting negligently and failing to stop the 19-year-old from taking his AR-15, walking into his former high school, and killing 17 people.

"We said from the onset that we are going to sue every single person who is remotely responsible for this happening, from the ground up," Arreaza said. "This was the perfect storm of negligence."

Rattling off a litany of what he argues were missed opportunities, the complaint argues that several parties knew that Cruz "was a threat to others."

It had been previously documented over several years, both by the school district and Broward Coward Sheriff's department, that the 19-year-old dealt with mental illness and was prone to violence.