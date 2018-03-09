The Parkland School Deputy Told Officers To Stay Away From The Building Where The Shooting Was Taking Place

A newly-released timeline of the deadly school shooting last month in Florida details the chaotic and disjointed law enforcement response to the attack at Marjory Stoneman High School, and reveals that officers did not enter the building where students were gunned down until more than 11 minutes after the first shots were fired.



By that time, suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz had already fled.

The records weave together information from the school's security video, the Broward County Sheriff's Office, the Coral Springs police and fire department, documenting the tense, frantic minutes between 2:21 and 3:40 p.m., when the 19-year-old arrived on campus that Valentine's Day, allegedly opened fire on his former classmates, killed 17 people, and slipped out a stairwell before he was arrested several blocks away.

Minute-by-minute, the timeline chronicles in real-time the chaos and uncertainty responding law enforcement officers faced while making decisions, as well as difficulties communicating, navigating multiple channels, and coordinating arriving deputies and police officers.



The dispatch records and video not only reinforce previous reports that school resource officer Scott Peterson remained outside the building while the shooting was happening, they also show that the deputy told other officers and the dispatcher to stay away even as he repeatedly radioed in that he heard "shots fired" from that location.

The timeline also suggests that other deputies who arrived at the school after Peterson called for help refrained from entering the building, violating the department's active shooter policy.

It wasn't until 2:32 p.m., 11 minutes after Cruz allegedly first opened fire, that four Coral Springs police officers finally rushed into the building. Two Broward County deputies assisted them with the “rescue effort to extract a victim," although the agency had already been at the scene.