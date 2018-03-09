The Parkland School Deputy Told Officers To Stay Away From The Building Where The Shooting Was Taking Place

A newly-released timeline of the deadly school shooting last month in Florida details the chaotic and disjointed law enforcement response to the attack at Marjory Stoneman High School, and reveals that officers did not enter the building where students were gunned down until more than 11 minutes after the first shots were fired.
By that time, suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz had already fled.
The records weave together information from the school's security video, the Broward County Sheriff's Office, the Coral Springs police and fire department, documenting the tense, frantic minutes between 2:21 and 3:40 p.m., when the 19-year-old arrived on campus that Valentine's Day, allegedly opened fire on his former classmates, killed 17 people, and slipped out a stairwell before he was arrested several blocks away.
Minute-by-minute, the timeline chronicles in real-time the chaos and uncertainty responding law enforcement officers faced while making decisions, as well as difficulties communicating, navigating multiple channels, and coordinating arriving deputies and police officers.
The dispatch records and video not only reinforce previous reports that school resource officer Scott Peterson remained outside the building while the shooting was happening, they also show that the deputy told other officers and the dispatcher to stay away even as he repeatedly radioed in that he heard "shots fired" from that location.
The timeline also suggests that other deputies who arrived at the school after Peterson called for help refrained from entering the building, violating the department's active shooter policy.
It wasn't until 2:32 p.m., 11 minutes after Cruz allegedly first opened fire, that four Coral Springs police officers finally rushed into the building. Two Broward County deputies assisted them with the “rescue effort to extract a victim," although the agency had already been at the scene.
Here's a detailed timeline of what happened on Feb. 14:
2:19 p.m.: Cruz arrives in an Uber. Two minutes later, he enters building 12 and begins firing.
2:23 p.m.: Peterson leaves his post at the administration building and heads straight toward building 12, alerting the Broward County Sheriff of "possible shots fired" at that exact location.
He then parks himself at the corner of the building for the rest of the afternoon, video shows, calling for more units, repeatedly warning of shots fired, and notifying arriving back-up officers to "get the school locked down, gentlemen."
2:25 p.m.: Peterson tells deputies, “All right... We also heard it’s by, inside the 1200" building.
2:27 p.m.: Peterson warns his fellow officers to stay away from the scene while video shows Cruz at the same minute running down a stairwell and fleeing the building.
"Stay at least 500 feet away at this point," Peterson said, just five seconds after Cruz dropped his AR-15 rifle in the third floor stairwell and made his way outside.
Heeding Peterson's command, the dispatcher told deputies to "stay away from 12 and 1300 building."
These actions, as well as those of the other deputies who arrived on scene minutes after the shooting began, appear to violate the sheriff's active shooter policy, which advises deputies to engage an active shooter and eliminate the threat.
Sheriff Scott Israel has skewered Peterson, who has since resigned, for doing "nothing" during the school massacre. Israel has also been under intense scrutiny for his agency's response to the massacre. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is currently investigating his leadership.
2:28 p.m.: Coral Springs police officers arrive and a dispatcher radios out the first description of Cruz. Deputies already on scene are calling in descriptions of wounded students, "a child down," a "victim with a gunshot to the right leg," as authorities seek information on the whereabouts of the shooter.
The chaotic minutes continue to tick by as authorities attempt to locate a young man in a hoodie, possibly carrying an AR-15 or AK-47 style rifle, with multiple dispatchers ping-ponging descriptions and possible locations.
2:32 p.m.: The first authorities enter the building where the shooting took place and begin carrying out victims, some "with a golf cart."
2:48 p.m.: Walmart security video captures Cruz entering the parking lot. The 19-year-old makes his way to a McDonald's restaurant.
Then, at 3:40 p.m.: Cruz is apprehended by a Coconut Creek police officer.
Several Other Armed Sheriff's Deputies Reportedly Waited Outside Florida School During Shooting Rampage
buzzfeed.com
Brianna Sacks is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Brianna Sacks at brianna.sacks@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.