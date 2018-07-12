Survivors of the shooting in Parkland, Florida, were supposed to hold a town hall in Salt Lake City Saturday, but their host suddenly canceled over concerns of a "contentious situation."

A movie theater in Utah rescinded its decision to host survivors of the Parkland shooting in the middle of a nationwide tour because of concerns that the town hall they planned to hold could spark a "contentious situation" amid an ongoing back-and-forth between a gun rights group and March for Our Lives activists. On Wednesday, three days before the planned event, Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres said in a statement that it had decided to cancel the teens' gun reform rally, saying that the theater had not been aware of the "full context" of the tour.

"When this event was initially booked, the full context wasn’t fully understood and now it appears to be escalating into a potentially contentious situation where additional security will be required," the company said in a statement. A group of students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were slated to stop in Salt Lake City this weekend as part of their "Road to Change" bus tour. Created by March for Our Lives, the gun control advocacy organization born in the wake of the Parkland shooting on Feb. 14, the tour's events aim to register young voters and "stand up to the National Rifle Association."

It appears to be the first time a Road to Change event has been canceled. The theater group backtracked on its plans to host the teens one day after the Salt Lake Tribune published a story about a Utah gun-rights organization that has been showing up at March for Our Lives events in a black armored vehicle with a massive gun on top, encouraging Second Amendment supporters to join them, including pushing people to attend the Salt Lake City town hall. The Utah Gun Exchange, an online gun marketplace, created its own #UGEFreedomTour, which, it said "coincidentally" coincides with the Parkland teens' road trip. Over the past few months, the gun group and March for Our Lives have bristled against each other online and at events across the country. Since June, around the same time the Parkland teens kicked off their road trip, Bryan Melchior and about seven other members of the gun company have been on their own tour "alongside March for Our Lives teens," but touting their support of the Second Amendment and usually streaming live on Facebook from the students' town halls.

So grateful that @UtahGunExchange came to DC to support the right to bear arms! All the best to them on the rest of their #UGEFreedomTour https://t.co/yk1jh17dv9

"#UGEFreedomTour is headed to Florida to intercept the March For Our Lives Florida Tour! We will be debriefing and letting you know our objectives," they wrote on Facebook last week from Virginia. Showing up to the Parkland teens' events in their militarized "BearCat" Humvee decked with gun paraphernalia and US flags, the Utah Gun Exchange members have raised concerns among March for Our Lives activists. Parkland students like David Hogg, as well as Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School parents, have been denouncing the group for "trolling" and intimidating those who attended the Road to Change rallies. "This group is trolling the Parkland kids who are peacefully calling for nothing more than common sense gun reform," tweeted Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter, Jamie, died in the massacre.

Here is a screen shot of a grown man in an armored vehicle trying to intimidate my 13 year old daughter at yesterday’s @AMarch4OurLives town hall @shannonrwatts @MomsDemand #FightLikeAMother https://t.co/KtVO6A7xx0 politics/2018/07/10/utah-gun-exchange-is/ https://t.co/cEk1TOSDWW

Addressing the cancellation of their upcoming event, March for Our Lives Salt Lake City members said they "are heartbroken and blindsided by this turn of events, and even more so by the inappropriate behavior and intimidation tactics by outside groups that led to these circumstances." "We are continuing to work on securing a venue and will provide updates as we have them. Thank you to everyone who has reached out in support — we will not be deterred," the chapter added Wednesday night. The gun rights group has been trailing the teen activists for months. On the day of the nationwide student-led protests in March, the Utah Gun Exchange tried to host its own rally at the exact same time as the Salt Lake City chapter of March for Our Lives, but conceded to start an hour earlier. And when the Parkland teens kicked off their Road for Change tour in Chicago June 15, the Second Amendment activists were there, too. Last week, UGE posted a Facebook event for its counterprotest at the Utah megaplex where the students planned to be, writing: "This will be the second time this group has had an event in the SLC Area to advocate for more Gun Control under the guise of protecting our children, schools and communities." "We know that you, being a member of our [Utah Gun Exchange] Community, feel just as strongly about the Second Amendment and the safety of our community as we do. Please join with us!" the event's page stated. About 190 people said they would attend. Citing safety concerns, Megaplex Theatres said it was canceling the March for Our Lives-sponsored rally "because our venues are focused on providing a safe, world-class movie experience for our guests, which include families in children." The theater also explained that it hadn't realized that additional security would be required for the event. Melchior, however, said his organization was not planning to incite violence or cause any disruption and, in fact, had "bridged a ginormous gap with the school kids" after an event in Florida on Wednesday.

"We sat in a room and talked together for a while without cameras and it was a very productive conversation," he said. "I find them to be not as anti-Second Amendment as the media projects and I find them to be interested and open to dialogue on how we can work together to find common ground." Emilee McGovern, a photographer for March for Our Lives, snapped and tweeted a photograph of the meeting, which included well-known leaders of the teen gun control movement like Delaney Tarr and Lauren Hogg.

March for Our Lives and several of the teens involved, including Tarr, did not respond to BuzzFeed News' requests for comment about the meeting or if they have found a new location for the Utah event.

Today Road To Change agreed to meet with the Utah Gun Exchange, a pro 2nd amendment organization. The students are adamant about making conversations like this happen. They don’t believe change can occur without it. #roadtochange https://t.co/Yt0euyOULI

The Utah Gun Exchange had posted an invitation to host the Road for Change event at its facilities, pushing back on claims that it was threatening or escalating tensions, and even offered to pay for extra security at the event. "We have big warehouse offices that can hold thousands of people," Melchior told BuzzFeed News. "It's unfortunate the Megaplex pulled out on the kids. We want to lend a helping hand and move forward in the right direction."

When asked about accusations that it was provoking the student movement, UGE said it is rightfully advocating for "our civil rights."

"We are fighting for our right to bear arms and letting organizations know what we stand for and one of those groups is March for Our Lives," Melchior explained. "But we are not against them. We have had positive interactions and it all comes down to just having a conversation. But everyone on the media wants to see something else."

