This 9-Year-Old Applied To A Job At NASA To Help Fight Aliens And His Qualifications Are Spot On

"One of the reasons is my sister thinks I'm an alien."

Posted on
Brianna Sacks
Brianna Sacks
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Meet Jack Davis, a self-proclaimed "Guardian of the Galaxy" and alien-hunter extraordinaire who wants to protect our planet from extraterrestrials.

Facebook/Bryan Davis / Via Facebook: bryan.davis2

The nine-year-old saw NASA's recent job posting for a "Planetary Protection Officer," which got a lot of attention for its salary—between $124,406 to $187,000 per year—and because, you know, the title sounds cool.

"Oh you're a CEO? That's terrific. I'm the Planetary Protection Officer.I'm in charge or protecting Earth, maybe you've heard of it."
pourmecoffee @pourmecoffee

"Oh you're a CEO? That's terrific. I'm the Planetary Protection Officer.I'm in charge or protecting Earth, maybe you've heard of it."

Reply Retweet Favorite

Jack wrote a letter a few days ago asking to be considered for the position. He laid out his experience and tbh, he seems extremely qualified.

NASA

"I may be nine but I think I would be fit for the job," Jack wrote. "One of the reasons is my sister says I am an alien. I have also seen the show Marvel Agents of Shield and hope to see the movie Men in Black.."

Jack also pointed out that he's great at video games and since he's young, he can learn to think like an alien. Clutch.

He signed the letter: "Jack Davis, Guardian of the Galaxy, Fourth Grade."

Unfortunately, the job isn't as cool as it's title suggests—according to NASA, it's mostly about protecting Earth from "microbial contamination from other planets." So the space agency wrote Jack back to clarify.

When 4th grader and self-proclaimed “Guardian of the Galaxy”, Jack, wrote to us about applying for a job, we replie… https://t.co/3QNWGD7Yip
NASA @NASA

When 4th grader and self-proclaimed “Guardian of the Galaxy”, Jack, wrote to us about applying for a job, we replie… https://t.co/3QNWGD7Yip

Reply Retweet Favorite

The job "is about protecting Earth from tiny microbes when we bring back samples from the Moon, asteroids and Mars," James L. Green, director of NASA's planetary science division, explained to the nine-year-old applicant. "It's also about protecting other planets and moons from our germs as we responsibly explore the Solar System."

Green then encouraged Jack to study hard, do well in school, and apply again when he's older, at which point there will perhaps be actual aliens threatening our planet.

But Jack is undeterred. He told ABC6 that getting a reply from NASA was pretty cool, but that he thinks they should take him anyway. "I feel like I am the only one who really wants a job at NASA this young," he said.

Facebook/Bryan Davis

People were inspired by Jack's dedication and enthusiasm.

@NASA Awesome job, NASA! Jack, I believe you really do think outside the box and I think that's great. We need more people like you.
Clark Alexander @clarkalex

@NASA Awesome job, NASA! Jack, I believe you really do think outside the box and I think that's great. We need more people like you.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@NASA Does anybody know the age of employment at NASA? Asking for myself.
Carson Grube @CarsonGrube

@NASA Does anybody know the age of employment at NASA? Asking for myself.

Reply Retweet Favorite

They told their kids about Jack's letter.

@NASA My young son also wanted to apply. I told him about this. Great reply.
Skygazer555 @skygazer555

@NASA My young son also wanted to apply. I told him about this. Great reply.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And wanted to hire him themselves.

This kid is going places! 10/10 would hire him :-) https://t.co/LOMvADw5C2
Jakob Witt @witt_jakob

This kid is going places! 10/10 would hire him :-) https://t.co/LOMvADw5C2

Reply Retweet Favorite

For some, his letter brought back memories of their own childhood letters to NASA.

@NASA I wrote to NASA when I was 8 years old from Sittingbourne Kent England UK. NASA replied to me and it made my childhood.
Christina Hamilton @lilacswan1

@NASA I wrote to NASA when I was 8 years old from Sittingbourne Kent England UK. NASA replied to me and it made my childhood.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@NASA In 6th grade I wrote @NASA a letter asking questions for a report about Mars. They answered with a letter and… https://t.co/nabbdJGBwT
FancyNancy-Me-O-My @FancyNancyAnn

@NASA In 6th grade I wrote @NASA a letter asking questions for a report about Mars. They answered with a letter and… https://t.co/nabbdJGBwT

Reply Retweet Favorite

Keep on guarding our galaxy, Jack.

@NASA Like NASA inspired you young fella, you also appear to have inspired NASA, and many others, you are truly a guardian of the galaxy : )
Messy Entertainment @MessyStudios

@NASA Like NASA inspired you young fella, you also appear to have inspired NASA, and many others, you are truly a guardian of the galaxy : )

Reply Retweet Favorite

Brianna Sacks is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Brianna Sacks at brianna.sacks@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

