At Least Two People Are Dead After A Helicopter Crashed In The East River

@cnn @FoxNews just witnessed a helicopter crash into the East River .. hope everyone’s ok. Caught it all on tape!

At least two people are dead and three others are in critical condition after a helicopter carrying several people crashed into New York City's East River Sunday evening, quickly floundering and spinning before submerging into the water.

The Mayor was just briefed by the police and fire commissioners. At least one survivor, at least two fatalities. Divers are still in the water.

Eric Phillips, a spokesperson for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, confirmed the deaths on Twitter, saying that at least one person survived. NYPD and FDNY divers were still in the water more than an hour-and-a-half after the crash.

Six people were on board the charter helicopter when it went down near East 96th Street and the FDR Drive around 7:15 p.m., New York Fire Department officials told reporters Sunday night.

Rescue crews pulled the pilot from the water in serious condition. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals in extremely critical condition, officials added.