At Least Two People Are Dead After A Helicopter Crashed In The East River

Footage from social media captured the terrifying, unexpected moment the helicopter plunged into the frigid river and floundered before going under.

Brianna Sacks
Brianna Sacks
BuzzFeed News Reporter

At least two people are dead and three others are in critical condition after a helicopter carrying several people crashed into New York City's East River Sunday evening, quickly floundering and spinning before submerging into the water.

@cnn @FoxNews just witnessed a helicopter crash into the East River .. hope everyone’s ok. Caught it all on tape!
Eric Phillips, a spokesperson for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, confirmed the deaths on Twitter, saying that at least one person survived. NYPD and FDNY divers were still in the water more than an hour-and-a-half after the crash.

The Mayor was just briefed by the police and fire commissioners. At least one survivor, at least two fatalities. Divers are still in the water.
Six people were on board the charter helicopter when it went down near East 96th Street and the FDR Drive around 7:15 p.m., New York Fire Department officials told reporters Sunday night.

Rescue crews pulled the pilot from the water in serious condition. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals in extremely critical condition, officials added.

Footage from social media captured the terrifying, unexpected moment the helicopter plunged into the frigid river.

"Our thoughts and hope for safe recovery are with those who were aboard. We are thankful for our first responders at the scene," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.

People documented the ensuing rescue from the sidewalks and their windows as boats, choppers, and divers swarmed the scene.

Some unexpected scene to see when you have a east river view in your room. 20 min ago, my wife and I were chilling in our room enjoying the river view. Then we saw a flying object gradually landing on water. We thought it’s a helicopter, but we were not sure. So we called 911. https://t.co/0NjI5jo5c8
"Now many boats and helicopters surrounded the area," one person shared.

Now many boats and helicopters surrounded the area, and I hope whoever was on that object survived the crash and cold river. https://t.co/nap0udtfBA
New York City Fire Department members were also assisting in rescue efforts.

FDNY members are on scene with @nypdnews for a confirmed helicopter in the East River, 8611 E 91 St. Manhattan
Overheard diver had found helicopter from FDNY. 79 and FDR.
The Federal Aviation Administration, which is investigating the crash, said the Eurocopter AS350 crashed near the northern end of Roosevelt Island at about 7 p.m. and was reportedly upside-down in the water. The National Transportation and Safety Board will determine the cause of the accident, the FAA said .

