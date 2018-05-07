New York's Attorney General Is Resigning After Four Women Accused Him Of Physical Abuse

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced his resignation Monday night, just hours after the New Yorker published an explosive report in which four women who had been romantically involved with the powerful Democrat alleged he had physically abused them.

"It's been my great honor and privilege to serve as Attorney General for the people of the State of New York," Schneiderman said in a statement. "In the last several hours, serious allegations, which I strongly contest, have been made against me. While these allegations are unrelated to my professional conduct or the operations of the office, they will effectively prevent me from leading the office's work at this critical time."

Schneiderman's resignation will take effect at the end of the day Tuesday, the statement said. Solicitor General Barbara Underwood will then take over as acting Attorney General, his office confirmed late Monday night. A former clerk to Justice Thurgood Marshall, Underwood has served as Acting Solicitor General and has argued 20 cases before the US Supreme Court.

The allegations that prompted his abrupt resignation appeared in a bombshell story published hours earlier by the New Yorker, in which four women said that the prominent progressive and vocal supporter of the #MeToo movement had engaged in violent, abusive behavior while they were involved in romantic relationships with him.

Two of the women, Michelle Manning Barish and Tanya Selvaratnam, who spoke to the New Yorker on the record, said they were hit repeatedly by Schneiderman over the course of their romantic relationships with him. Both said they sought medical treatment following the alleged abuse and confided in people about the incidents, but did not file any complaints with the police.

A third woman said that Schneiderman slapped her across the face without her consent, and a fourth described similar experiences. Both said the abuse occurred while they were romantically involved with the New York attorney general. All four woman described the violence as nonconsensual.

In an initial statement addressing the allegations, Schneiderman contested that the behavior wasn't consensual, calling it "role-playing," and insisted he never crossed a line.

"In the privacy of intimate relationships, I have engaged in role-playing and other consensual sexual activity," he said in that statement, which was provided to BuzzFeed News. "I have not assaulted anyone. I have never engaged in non-consensual sex, which is I line I would not cross."

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and other top leaders reacted swiftly to the allegations, demanding New York's top legal officer resign given the severity of the accusations. The governor's demand, which came soon before Schneiderman himself said he would step down, came with an announcement that he is requesting an immediate investigation into Schneiderman's actions, stating that "no one is above the law."

"My personal opinion is that, given the damning pattern of facts and corroboration laid out in the article, I do not believe it is possible for Eric Schneiderman to continue to serve as Attorney General, and for the good of the office, he should resign," Cuomo said in a statement.

US Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand agreed, calling the actions described in the story "abhorrent."

"Based on the extensive and serious reporting, I do not believe Eric Schneiderman should continue to serve as Attorney General," she said.