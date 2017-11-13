 back to top
This Trump Handshake Is The Best And Most Awkward Of Them All

The epitome of "shook."

Brianna Sacks
BuzzFeed News Reporter

*record scratch* *freeze frame*

Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images

You're probably wondering how President Donald Trump ended up in this situation.

Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images

And, well, what the hell is going on in these photos.

Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images
Let's backtrack. President Trump, aka handshaker-in-chief, was in the Philippines Monday for the Association for Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) conference, capping off his 13-day tour of Asia. After taking a group photo, the announcer said it was time for the group of international leaders to take part in the “traditional” ASEAN handshake, where you cross your arms in front of you and then shake the hands of the people standing next to you.

Like so. Totally not awkward or anything.

Andrew Harnik / AP

Well, Trump was a bit confused and befuddled at first and apparently had a “false start," according to the pool report. But he then he figured it out and put on a big smile.

Basically, it looked like all these leaders were playing a game of Red Rover and failing.

Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images

And Trump's facial expressions...

Andrew Harnik / AP
Make it look like he ate something that really didn't agree with him.

Andrew Harnik / AP

Or like he is rocking out to some hardcore music.

Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images

Or just schooled Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in an epic game of thumb war.

Andrew Harnik / AP

People obviously had questions.

What. The. Hell. Is. Happening.
Emily C. Singer @CahnEmily

What. The. Hell. Is. Happening.

And thought it was truly a work of theatrical genius.

This is what peak performance looks like
j.r. hennessy @jrhennessy

This is what peak performance looks like

Or could be.

good luck to whoever has three weeks to get this regional production of Mamma Mia! into shape
Dave Itzkoff @ditzkoff

good luck to whoever has three weeks to get this regional production of Mamma Mia! into shape

Pool reporters later clarified that his “facial expression during the handshake was more of an exaggerated grimace than a smile.”

Andrew Harnik / AP

Truly a masterpiece. Stay classy, guys.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

Brianna Sacks is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Brianna Sacks at brianna.sacks@buzzfeed.com.

