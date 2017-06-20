Police are investigating whether 17-year-old Nabra Hassanen — who was beaten, kidnapped, and killed near her Virginia mosque on Sunday — was also raped.

Authorities found the Muslim teen's body in a pond in Loudoun County, Virginia, on Sunday afternoon, a few miles from where police said Darwin Martinez Torres, an undocumented immigrant, allegedly chased and attacked her and about 15 other teenagers after a road rage incident. Police said Torres got out of his car wielding a baseball bat, struck Hassanen, kidnapped her, and killed her before dumping her body.

Autopsy results show Hassanen suffered from blunt force trauma to the upper body.



Given the jurisdictions, Loudoun County Sheriff might be taking over the investigation, which would include rape, said Officer Tawny Wright, a spokesperson for the Fairfax County Police Department.

The case may be prosecuted in Loudoun County “due to elements of the various crimes and where they occurred," Julie Parker, the department's director of public affairs, said on Monday.



The Daily Beast first reported that the possibility of rape was under investigation, and that police found a woman’s pair of underwear near Hassanen's body. Investigators are awaiting vaginal swab test results.

Wright would not confirm those details to BuzzFeed News, but said that officers collected "several articles of evidence" from the scene.



When asked if the 17-year-old was raped, Fairfax County Police Department Lt. Col. Deputy Chief of Police for Administration Tom Ryan said at a Monday evening press conference that there had been two assaults, "one that occurred in Fairfax County and we had another assault that occurred in Loudoun County.”

After a late-night trip to McDonald's, Hassanen and her friends were heading back to their mosque where they had been observing Ramadan early Sunday when a man in a red, beat-up car came up behind them.



One of Hassanen's friends, who was on a bike, got into an argument with the driver, who police identified as Torres. Torres then drove his car over a curb, scattering the group of about 15 boys and girls, police said Monday night. When they regrouped at the All Dallas Area Muslim Society (ADAMS) Center in Sterling at around 4 a.m., they realized that Hassanen was missing.



Police in Fairfax, Virginia, found her body in a nearby pond around 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.