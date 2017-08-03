The NAACP Has Issued A Travel Warning — For Missouri

The NAACP has issued a travel advisory for the entire state of Missouri, cautioning people of color that they may face heightened discrimination, threats, and harassment while traveling there.

It marks the first time that the civil rights organization has issued such a warning, a move prompted by a new state law that critics say targets minorities by making it more difficult to prove workplace discrimination claims.

"The advisory means each individual should pay special attention while in the state of Missouri and certainly if contemplating spending time in Missouri," the statement reads. "Individuals traveling in the state are advised to travel with extreme CAUTION. Race, gender, and color based crimes have a long history in Missouri."

The statement goes on to cite attacks against people of color, recent deaths of black men in police custody, and a report from the Missouri Attorney General that found black drivers are 75% more likely to be pulled over in the state. Among other incidents, the statement points to a February incident in Kansas City, in which two Indian men were shot, and one killed, by a man yelling Islamophobic slurs.

"We felt an obligation to warn people that there is a heightened level of risk," attorney Nimrod Chapel Jr., president of the Missouri NAACP, told BuzzFeed News. "And the assaults that have taken place against minority groups and people of color are not being treated as hate crimes."



While the alert is a first for the NAACP, it mirrors similar efforts by other civil rights groups to use travel warnings as a way to highlight racial profiling, including recent advisories issued in response to the passage of harsh immigration laws in Texas and Arizona.

In July, the Bahamas issued a travel warning to its citizens advising them to take precautions when traveling to the US, specifically citing "shootings of young black males by police officers."

