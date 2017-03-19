Get Our News App
YouTube Says It Wrongly Blocked Some LGBT Videos In "Restricted Mode"

The video site’s “restricted mode” aims to filter sensitive content, but several LGBT vloggers and artists say it went too far.

Brianna Sacks
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. YouTube apologized on Monday after several prominent LGBT video creators accused the site of censoring their videos with a filtering mechanism that flags and hides content as inappropriate.

AP / YouTube

2. The site’s “restricted mode” lets users filter out “potentially objectionable content,” the platform says, but some vloggers said it’s actually hiding pro-LGBT material.

YouTube

3. Videos ranging from a makeup lesson for trans women to an LGBT couple reciting wedding vows were no longer visible after the filter was enacted.

YouTube

5. YouTube tweeted an apology on Monday in response to the backlash, admitting that some videos should not have been blocked.

6. The company first responded to users’ criticism on Sunday night, explaining that the filter’s intention was to remove mature content for a select user group, but it did not give any details as to why and how such material was categorized as inappropriate.

A message to our community ...

— YouTube Creators (@YTCreators)

7. Tyler Oakley, a YouTube star with 8 million subscribers, said the platform blocked a video about people who inspired him.

still not fixed. one of my recent videos "8 Black LGBTQ+ Trailblazers Who Inspire Me" is blocked because of this. i… https://t.co/EwPCAoP4dM

— Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley)

8. Singers Tegan and Sara had a similar experience, tweeting that a slew of their music videos had disappeared in restricted mode.

If you put @YouTube on restricted mode a bunch of our music videos disappear. I checked myself. LGBTQ people shouldn't be restricted. SAD!

— Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara)

9. Rowan Ellis, who makes videos about pop culture from a feminist and queer perspective, flagged the issue in a video on Thursday. She told Gizmodo that the filtering reinforces “a bias somewhere within that process equating LGBTQ+ with ‘not family friendly.’”

youtube.com

Her video criticizing the platform is one of among 40 others that were blocked by the filter, she said.

10. SeaineLove, a transgender YouTuber, said her recent videos chronicling her transition were removed.

This is her channel in restricted mode vs. regular browsing.

11. Over the weekend, people bashed YouTube as discriminatory and hypocritical, using the hashtag #YouTubeIsOverParty, which was trending by Sunday night.

i'm confused, shouldn't these be the restricted videos?? #YoutubeIsoverParty

— Kat (@kat_katayama)

#YouTubeIsOverParty🤔 So you care about censorship of gay people? Where were you when Milo got permanently banned from Twitter? Hypocritical.

— Tennessee (@TEN_GOP)

These amazing people are being restricted for being openly gay. Rt if you belive this is a big load of bs… https://t.co/ZosIjyGzS3

— ally (@quoteupyourday)

YouTube’s parent company Google told BuzzFeed News that videos that LGBT-related videos are still available in restricted mode, but “some videos that cover subjects like health, politics, and sexuality may not appear for users and institutions that choose to use this feature.”

For YouTube stars like Tyler, the platform has been a way for typically disenfranchised people to connect and share their voices.

“YouTube has always been a place for disenfranchised voices to reach audiences who are actively seeking representation in media,” Tyler told Teen Vogue. “It’s often the first place many LGBTQ+ youth around the world see themselves and their stories shared and celebrated.”

Brianna Sacks is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Brianna Sacks at brianna.sacks@buzzfeed.com.
