YouTube Says It Wrongly Blocked Some LGBT Videos In "Restricted Mode"

YouTube’s parent company Google told BuzzFeed News that videos that LGBT-related videos are still available in restricted mode, but “some videos that cover subjects like health, politics, and sexuality may not appear for users and institutions that choose to use this feature.”

For YouTube stars like Tyler, the platform has been a way for typically disenfranchised people to connect and share their voices.

“YouTube has always been a place for disenfranchised voices to reach audiences who are actively seeking representation in media,” Tyler told Teen Vogue. “It’s often the first place many LGBTQ+ youth around the world see themselves and their stories shared and celebrated.”