Justin Timberlake Might Bring A Prince Hologram On Stage During The Super Bowl And People Are Not Pleased

As you probably know, Justin Timberlake is performing at the Super Bowl on Sunday and has spent the last few days in Minneapolis rehearsing.

Timberlake will be performing at Minneapolis' US Bank Stadium...along with the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles, which I guess is important to note because #sports.

Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl halftime show will not have an appearance from *NSYNC or Janet Jackson. He said as m… https://t.co/bK63OAsCTx

Fans have been aflutter over what direction JT will take. At a press conference on Thursday, the pop star firmly stated that neither his old boy band, NSYNC nor Janet Jackson — with whom he performed at the 2004 halftime show, sparking one of the most memorable and controversial moments in TV history — would be joining him on stage.

Timberlake did drop some hints, though, telling reporters that "we're doing things with this halftime show that they've never quite done before. I'm excited to do that."

Jackson also confirmed to TMZ that she will not be making any surprise appearances during the performance.

In response, Prince's family tweeted that they did not support or authorize the use of a Prince hologram.

The @PRNFamily account also told a user that the hologram was not happening.

I’m hearing that Justin Timberlake is gonna be performing with a Prince hologram at the Super Bowl halftime. Lord,… https://t.co/HiHhI8QmeC

Me when I read that Justin Timberlake is gonna have a Prince hologram featured in his #SuperBowl halftime show.

i was already offended by JTs return to the super bowl considering all the fuckery he's a part of. but im viscerall… https://t.co/ccIU7oc2lX

"I'm viscerally upset about this [P]rince thing because in my household, Prince was the sun and the moon and the stars and everyone knew he didn't fuck with JT," someone shared.

If there really is a hologram of Prince planned for Super Bowl halftime, I’m gonna need one of the many local Minne… https://t.co/ggKEvYjN30

"I'm gonna need one of the many local Minnesota volunteers to thwart it Mission Impossible-style," another person said. "He specifically did not want that."

Dear Justin Timberlake and Superbowl people. If you're really planning on a Prince hologram you need to cancel that… https://t.co/SLh7klF09G

People pointed out that Prince himself called performing alongside a hologram of a dead musician "the most demonic thing imaginable...that'll never happen to me," in a 1998 interview with Guitar World.

Timberlake attends the American Express + Justin Timberlake Partner for Intimate Album Listening Experience just hours ahead of the album's release at Prince's Paisley Park in Chanhassen, Minnesota, on Feb. 1.

Prince? Hologram? Nah, just replay a GOAT Super Bowl halftime show IN THE RAIN and leave it at that. #SuperBowl

If Timberlake wants Prince to be a part of his performance, fans suggested that he "just replay a GOAT Super Bowl halftime show" and "leave it at that."

Didn't Justin Timberlake try to diss prince in a song ?? Now he's performing with him at super bowl via hologram? WTF

Prince and JT briefly feuded about a decade ago after the legendary musician said, in reference to Timberlake's song "SexyBack": “For whoever is claiming they are bringing sexy back, sexy never left!” Timberlake responded in another track, saying "Don’t hate on me just because you didn’t come up with it.”

But during his press conference, Timberlake expressed respect and gratitude for the legendary musician, calling him "his godliness" and saying that performing at Paisley Park had been on his "bucket list."

"It seems maybe braggadocious to say, but the time that I got to spend around him, with him, talking about music -- those are memories that I’ll take with me forever, because he’s always been such a big idol of mine,” Timberlake said.

