A Home Intruder Was Arrested For Eating Cheetos Naked In A Woman's Bathtub

Fact: Cheetos are addictive, powerful snacks. We eat them until our fingers turn orange and before we know it the whole Costco-size bag is gone and it was all a blur.
And, apparently, there is nothing more satisfying than eating these crunchy, orange gifts from God while taking a bath, as evidenced by a woman in Louisiana, who is currently in jail for allegedly breaking into a stranger's home, taking her Cheetos, and posting up in her bathtub.
Evelyn Washington was arrested after a woman came home from work around 5 p.m. Tuesday and found the 29-year-old munching on the Cheetos with a FULL plate of food resting on the toilet near the tub as she bathed, according to the Monroe Police Department.
When the homeowner confronted Washington, she allegedly said an unknown man told her to break into the house, the police affidavit states. Whether she planned to raid the kitchen and have some "me time" or just got distracted was not disclosed.
People on the internet were kinda horrified but mostly impressed by Washington's "zero fucks given" attitude.
The ultimate "I'm not mad, I'm impressed" situation.
"Mood."
Mostly, people wanted to know if she was eating Flamin' Hot Cheetos, which are apparently even more revered than regular Cheetos.
"I would have let her stay if she was eating hot Cheetos," someone said.
Other people were more incensed over the fact that she stole someone else's Cheetos. Blasphemy.
AND that she left them on the toilet.
Wow. Feelings.
Mostly, though, people were just flat-out inspired.
And pointed out that eating Cheetos is an intensive, messy affair that requires an extensive cleanup operation.
In her defense.
As of Thursday, Washington was still being held at the Ouachita Correctional Center in lieu of an $8,000 bond and faces charges of burglary and damage to property.
Brianna Sacks is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Brianna Sacks at brianna.sacks@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.