A Home Intruder Was Arrested For Eating Cheetos Naked In A Woman's Bathtub

Mood.

Posted on
Brianna Sacks
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Fact: Cheetos are addictive, powerful snacks. We eat them until our fingers turn orange and before we know it the whole Costco-size bag is gone and it was all a blur.

And, apparently, there is nothing more satisfying than eating these crunchy, orange gifts from God while taking a bath, as evidenced by a woman in Louisiana, who is currently in jail for allegedly breaking into a stranger's home, taking her Cheetos, and posting up in her bathtub.

Photobucket

Evelyn Washington was arrested after a woman came home from work around 5 p.m. Tuesday and found the 29-year-old munching on the Cheetos with a FULL plate of food resting on the toilet near the tub as she bathed, according to the Monroe Police Department.

Monroe Police Department

When the homeowner confronted Washington, she allegedly said an unknown man told her to break into the house, the police affidavit states. Whether she planned to raid the kitchen and have some "me time" or just got distracted was not disclosed.

AP Images

People on the internet were kinda horrified but mostly impressed by Washington's "zero fucks given" attitude.

GRYKING @gryking

The ultimate "I'm not mad, I'm impressed" situation.

Back Page Guy NYDN @BackPageGuyNYDN

"Mood."

New York Daily News @NYDailyNews

Mostly, people wanted to know if she was eating Flamin' Hot Cheetos, which are apparently even more revered than regular Cheetos.

Norm Kelly @norm

"I would have let her stay if she was eating hot Cheetos," someone said.

TJ BABY @Tj_Baby

Other people were more incensed over the fact that she stole someone else's Cheetos. Blasphemy.

Tim @ROWCOBBQ

AND that she left them on the toilet.

Dimitri Wejaysingher @brownbaldbeauty

Wow. Feelings.

Cameron B @Repub_Rebel

Mostly, though, people were just flat-out inspired.

RaeAnne @TourmalineWoman

Susie Kline @SusieKline

And pointed out that eating Cheetos is an intensive, messy affair that requires an extensive cleanup operation.

Jenny Milkowski @jennymilk

In her defense.

Al Dunn @AlDunn45

As of Thursday, Washington was still being held at the Ouachita Correctional Center in lieu of an $8,000 bond and faces charges of burglary and damage to property.

Brianna Sacks is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Brianna Sacks at brianna.sacks@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

