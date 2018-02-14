 back to top
This Dog Is The Best Dog Of All Dogs After Winning The Westminster Dog Show

In the fiercest, most anticipated event in all of #sports, thousands of dogs went paw-to-paw to be Best. In. Show.

Brianna Sacks
BuzzFeed News Reporter

As the sun set Tuesday night, a strapping group of elite athletes readied for a final blazing night of competition. No. I am not talking about the Olympics. I am talking about the 142nd WESTMINSTER DOG SHOW.

A Komondor in the judging ring during Day Two of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 142nd Annual Dog Show in New York.
Timothy A. Clary / AFP / Getty Images

Arguably, the FIERCEST of sporting events, 2,800 dogs fluffed, jumped, sprinted, and wagged to the best of their abilities to be crowned top dog at Madison Square Garden.

Timothy A. Clary / AFP / Getty Images
The storied two-day event culminated with the final seven best of the bestest dogs. They were evaluated in Best of Group competitions as well as obedience and agility contests and outshone even the most impressive of humans.

Caitlin Ochs / Reuters

At the end of the night — after a nail-biting, palpably tense 20 minutes of judging — the prestigious prize went to Flynn the bichon frisé.

Brendan Mcdermid / Reuters

It was the second time that a bichon won the impressive title, dog officials said, praising his style and attitude. Just look at that focus and form, my goodness. Really taking fluff to new heights.

The 142nd #WKCDogShow Best in Show winner is Flynn the Bichon Frise!
Westminster Dog Show @WKCDOGS

The Reserve Best in Show honors went to Ty, a giant schnauzer, and by far the most excited, happiest dog ever who repeatedly hugged his human and danced whenever his name was called in front of his adoring fans.

Mary Altaffer / AP

TY!

OMFG Ty the Giant Schnauzer leapt up and hugged his human after he won the Working Group 😭 #WKCDogShow
Brianna Sacks @bri_sacks

While the crowd applauded and praised Flynn's achievement, many called it an upset and felt Bean, a Sussex spaniel and fan favorite, was robbed.

Mary Altaffer / AP

This glossy queen won best in the sporting group and her coat literally looks like a silky chocolate waterfall. Literally the Beyonce of dogs.

AP

Anyway, while there was only one ~official~ winner, the field was littered with other very, very impressive dogs.

Jambo, a Briard breed, is groomed in the benching area.
Shannon Stapleton / Reuters

Lucy, a borzoi, floated along with the grace and steadiness of a cloud as she took first in the hound group.

Mary Altaffer / AP

Speaking of fluff, look at these pieces of art.

The #Samoyed is known as the smiling "Sammy." #WKCDogShow
Westminster Dog Show @WKCDOGS

AND BERNIE. I cannot.

Mary Altaffer / AP

And watch these boxers own the green with speed, power, and agility. Just beautiful.

#Boxers move like the athletes they’re named for: smooth and graceful, but powerful. #WKCDogShow
Westminster Dog Show @WKCDOGS

Speaking of strut, this is Winston. He won the terrier group.

Mary Altaffer / AP, Craig Ruttle / AP

And was far from surprised because he is Winston, king of the terriers and way better than you.

Winston mastering the "zero fucks given" expression after winning the Terrier group
Brianna Sacks @bri_sacks

Slick the border collie bounded into victory after taking first in the herding group and was the definition of pure joy.

Mary Altaffer / AP

Biggie, a damn fine pug, beat out all other little dogs to win the toy group.

Mary Altaffer / AP

Brianna Sacks is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Brianna Sacks at brianna.sacks@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

