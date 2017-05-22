Here's What We Know About Sean Urbanski, The Alleged University Of Maryland Killer

A white University of Maryland student was charged Sunday with stabbing a black newly-commissioned US Army Lieutenant, and authorities are now investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.
University of Maryland police charged 22-year-old Sean Christopher Urbanski, of Severna Park, Maryland, with first- and second-degree murder and first-degree assault after he stabbed Army Lt. Richard Collins III, 23, in the chest early Saturday morning in what authorities called a "totally unprovoked" attack.
The hate crime investigation stems from Urbanski's involvement in a Facebook group called Alt Reich: Nation, police said Sunday. University Police Chief David B. Mitchell said that he asked the FBI for help in the case after discovering the online group.
"When I looked at the information that’s contained on that website, suffice it to say that it’s despicable. It shows extreme bias against women, Latinos, members of the Jewish faith and especially African Americans,” Mitchell said. “Which brings up questions as to the motive in this case. Knowing that we will continue to look for digital evidence, among other items of evidentiary value.”
The incident occurred at around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, as Collins and two others were waiting for an Uber near the University of Maryland's Montgomery Hall, police said. Collins, a 23-year-old student at Bowie State University, was visiting friends at the College Park campus, and he and his two companions watched as Urbanski, a stranger, approached.
According to Mitchell, Urbanski told Collins, "Step left, step left if you know what’s best for you.” When a puzzled Collins replied no, Urbanski stabbed him in the chest and fled, police said. Collins died at the hospital.
The 23-year-old was due to graduate from Bowie State on Tuesday and was recently commissioned as a second lieutenant in the US Army's intelligence division.
Prince George's County Police arrested Urbanski shortly after the incident at a bus stop about 50 feet from the attack. Witnesses, including Collins' friends, identified him as the suspect, and police recovered a folding knife in his front pocket. The incident was also captured on surveillance cameras, Mitchell said Sunday.
Though Urbanski's Facebook page is now private, screenshots circulating on social media appear to confirm that he belonged to the Alt Reich: Nation group. The group's page had been taken down on Sunday, but an archived snapshot showed that it was created in March, and had about 1,150 and was created in March.
The description for the group reads: "Controversial humor. Memes." Several posts display racist memes and offensive content about women.
A 2012 graduate of Severna Park High School, who made the honor roll his junior year, Urbanski started as a freshman at the University of Maryland's engineering school, but left in 2014 and did a stint at Anne Arundel Community College, according to a LinkedIn profile. The LinkedIn page, which has now been removed, shows that he returned to the University of Maryland last year as a kinesiology major, and was set to graduate in 2018.
“He wasn’t a violent person in school. He was what we would call ‘normal,’ wasn’t popular but wasn’t an outcast, either,” Darrian Johnson, one of Urbanski's high school classmates, told the Washington Post.
Urbanski's mother, Elizabeth, works for University of Maryland as the associate director of financial aid, according to LinkedIn.
Both the University of Maryland and Bowie State University plan to hold vigils for Collins on Monday night.
"I met with his family earlier today. Needless to say, they're very distraught," Mitchell told reporters Sunday. "They're shattered, but they do know that the assailant in this case has been arrested, and he will be appropriately charged,"
“Anyone who feels empowered by what happened, the only thing I can say is that if you want to harm our students, you are going to have to go through us,” he added. “We are not going to tolerate any harm brought to our students. Not on my campus. Not on my watch.”
