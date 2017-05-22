Here's What We Know About Sean Urbanski, The Alleged University Of Maryland Killer

A white University of Maryland student was charged Sunday with stabbing a black newly-commissioned US Army Lieutenant, and authorities are now investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

University of Maryland police charged 22-year-old Sean Christopher Urbanski, of Severna Park, Maryland, with first- and second-degree murder and first-degree assault after he stabbed Army Lt. Richard Collins III, 23, in the chest early Saturday morning in what authorities called a "totally unprovoked" attack.

The hate crime investigation stems from Urbanski's involvement in a Facebook group called Alt Reich: Nation, police said Sunday. University Police Chief David B. Mitchell said that he asked the FBI for help in the case after discovering the online group.

"When I looked at the information that’s contained on that website, suffice it to say that it’s despicable. It shows extreme bias against women, Latinos, members of the Jewish faith and especially African Americans,” Mitchell said. “Which brings up questions as to the motive in this case. Knowing that we will continue to look for digital evidence, among other items of evidentiary value.”

The incident occurred at around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, as Collins and two others were waiting for an Uber near the University of Maryland's Montgomery Hall, police said. Collins, a 23-year-old student at Bowie State University, was visiting friends at the College Park campus, and he and his two companions watched as Urbanski, a stranger, approached.

According to Mitchell, Urbanski told Collins, "Step left, step left if you know what’s best for you.” When a puzzled Collins replied no, Urbanski stabbed him in the chest and fled, police said. Collins died at the hospital.

The 23-year-old was due to graduate from Bowie State on Tuesday and was recently commissioned as a second lieutenant in the US Army's intelligence division.



Prince George's County Police arrested Urbanski shortly after the incident at a bus stop about 50 feet from the attack. Witnesses, including Collins' friends, identified him as the suspect, and police recovered a folding knife in his front pocket. The incident was also captured on surveillance cameras, Mitchell said Sunday.