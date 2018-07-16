This Finnish Newspaper Is Trolling Trump And Putin With Giant Billboards

Before US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet for their controversial summit Monday in Helsinki they'll be greeted with quite a few pointed welcome messages across Finland's capital city.

As we welcome the presidents to the summit in Helsinki, we @hsfi want to remind them of the importance of free press. 300 billboards on the routes from the airport to the summit are filled with news headlines regarding presidents’ attitude towards the pressfreedom. #HELSINKI2018 https://t.co/KmYJtLyeNE

The signs have been placed along the leaders' route from the airport to their meeting, the paper said, and are part of a campaign to "stand for the freedom of the press."

Hanging in airport terminals, above bus stop benches, and from large buildings overlooking local parks, the messages are in both Russian and English, pulled from articles published by the paper between 2000 to 2018.

"Trump furious over leaks and blames media for complicating meeting with Putin," one billboard, quoting a headline from Feb. 16, 2017, reads.

Another, from a 2004 story, reads: "Russian reporter who criticized Putin gains asylum in Britain."

"This is a statement on behalf of critical and high quality journalism," Helsingin Sanomat's editor in chief Kaius Nieme said in the statement. "We want to remind them of the importance of free press. The media shouldn't be the lap dog of any president or regime."

The campaign is also meant to support journalism "colleagues who have to fight in ever toughening circumstances on a daily basis both in the US and Russia," he added, highlighting both the US and Russia rankings on the Reporters Without Borders World Press Freedom Index.