The FBI Paid Geek Squad Employees To Turn Over Illegal Content Found On Customers' Devices

The FBI has been paying and using Best Buy Geek Squad employees to flag and turn over illegal content that they find on devices while doing repairs, according to documents obtained by the Electronic Frontier Foundation.

The newly-obtained documents detail how the agency regularly relied on Geek Squad employees as tipsters and confidential human sources, developing a process in which repair technicians in Louisville, Kentucky, would call the agency after finding illegal content, such as child pornography, on a customer's device.

Agents would then show up at the Geek Squad's repair facility, review the photos or videos to determine whether they were illegal, and then seize the device and send it off for further review. In certain cases, agents would obtain a search warrant. In one case, the FBI paid a Geek Squad employee $500 for turning over child-abuse images and used him as an informant in the case.

EFF filed a Freedom of Information Act last year to investigate how the FBI uses Geek Squad employees after a 2017 child-pornography case unveiled that the bureau paid a repair technician for turning over thousands of child-abuse images that he found while repairing the computer of Mark Rettenmaier, a prominent California doctor. The judge ended up dropping the charges against Rettenmaier, citing concerns about "false and misleading statements" by an FBI agent.



Another memo from 2008 outlines a "Cyber Crimes Working Group," hosted by Best Buy and the FBI at a Geek Squad repair facility in Kentucky.

Geek Squad representatives gave attendees a tour of the facility, the memo states, noting that the FBI's "Louisville Division has maintained close liaison with the Geek Squad’s management in an effort to glean case initiations and to support the division’s Computer Intrusion and Cyber Crime programs."