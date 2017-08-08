Man Caught Texting About Molesting Kids On A Flight Was Allegedly Making Plans To Drug And Rape Two Children

The man who was allegedly caught texting about molesting children on a Southwest Airlines flight last week had made multiple sordid and graphic plans with the woman he was messaging, who admitted to sexually abusing and secretly recording two children, according to a federal complaint unsealed Monday.

Michael Kellar, of Tacoma, Washington, was flying to San Jose, California, for work on July 31 when a preschool teacher sitting behind spotted him discussing drugging and raping two children over text message, investigators said. The woman he was texting has been identified as 50-year-old Gail Burnworth, who also lives in Tacoma.

The female passenger snapped photos of Kellar's screen and told a member of the flight crew, who then alerted authorities. San Jose police officers detained the 56-year-old after the flight landed, which led authorities to Burnworth.

According to the complain, Kellar and Burnworth met on Match.com a year ago and both admitted to being sexually attracted to children. The couple had met up several times in person and had also texted about creating sex videos involving human feces and discussed bestiality.

Kellar, who is divorced with two children, told detectives that the person he was texting with was "very kinky," but that his sexual interest in children is only fantasy, according to the complaint.

Ongoing text message conversations included in the complaint show Kellar pressing Burnworth to send him photos of two children, ages 5 and 7, who live with Burnworth, her ex-husband, and her ex-husband's wife.



Burnworth told investigators that she had sexually assaulted the female child and had made up to 20 videos of the children naked, including photos of the abuse, which she sent to Kellar. She was also "arranging a time for Kellar to have a sexual encounter” with the victims, FBI Special Agent Kyle McNeal said in the complaint.

In one disturbing exchange included in the complaint, Kellar asks Burnworth if there was "any way of getting some pics" of the children. She tells him that she would be alone with the children on Sunday and that she could drug them with Benadryl and then film herself molesting them while they slept. She also agreed to let Kellar rape the boy and the girl.