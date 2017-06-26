Chance The Rapper Called For Black Justice At The BET Awards And It Was Powerful

Chance the Rapper delivered a powerful, impassioned speech calling for justice for the black community and vowing to become a better man after he accepted the BET Humanitarian Award Sunday night.

The 24-year-old rapper from Chicago became the youngest person to date to receive the prestigious award for his work "positively impacting both local and national communities." He has pledged to donate $1 million to Chicago Public Schools, worked on President Obama's criminal justice program, and raised more than $2 million for his SocialWorks organization.

Before he took the stage, Michelle Obama surprised a floored audience with an on-screen message to introduce the award and praise Chance's "passionate efforts" to ensure children of color "get the education they deserve."

"We are so incredibly proud of you Chance. We have known Chance and his family since he was a wee little baby rapper," the former first lady said. "Chance is showing our young people that they matter. That they have something inside of them that is worthy of being expressed...I can think of no better legacy to leave. And I am thrilled to celebrate you here tonight and honored to call myself your friend."