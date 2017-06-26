Sections

Chance The Rapper Called For Black Justice At The BET Awards And It Was Powerful

"My God is putting the pressure on me so I can become who I'm supposed to be," he said. "I'm a good man and I'm going to become a better man."

Posted on
Brianna Sacks
Brianna Sacks
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Chance the Rapper delivered a powerful, impassioned speech calling for justice for the black community and vowing to become a better man after he accepted the BET Humanitarian Award Sunday night.

The 24-year-old rapper from Chicago became the youngest person to date to receive the prestigious award for his work "positively impacting both local and national communities." He has pledged to donate $1 million to Chicago Public Schools, worked on President Obama's criminal justice program, and raised more than $2 million for his SocialWorks organization.

Before he took the stage, Michelle Obama surprised a floored audience with an on-screen message to introduce the award and praise Chance's "passionate efforts" to ensure children of color "get the education they deserve."

"We are so incredibly proud of you Chance. We have known Chance and his family since he was a wee little baby rapper," the former first lady said. "Chance is showing our young people that they matter. That they have something inside of them that is worthy of being expressed...I can think of no better legacy to leave. And I am thrilled to celebrate you here tonight and honored to call myself your friend."

Watch her whole introduction here:

video-cdn.buzzfeed.com

Clearly moved and taken aback by her tribute, Chance then hopped on stage for an off-the-cuff acceptance speech.

"It feels a little early to get something like this," he said. "But my God doesn't make mistakes."

He then fervently listed off issues affecting his community and the country, calling out the Chicago Public School system, the government's harsh sentences for non-violent offenders, specifically "selling weed."

But we have to work on ourselves before "we can work on the world," Chance noted passionately, expressing his desire to be a better father to his daughter, spend more time with his cousins, and get more involved outside of Chicago to "help people all over the world."

"Like like I said, being 24 and getting something like this, it doesn't feel deserved yet," he said. "But like I said — my God is putting the pressure on me so I can become who I'm supposed to be. I'm a good man, and I'm gonna become a better man. Thank you Ms. Lee, thank you BET, thank you black people, thank you mom. I love y'all."

The crowd, like basically the entire internet, was very here for it and gave him a roaring, standing ovation.

"Chance the rapper is a wake. Wide awake."

Chance the rapper is a wake. Wide awake.
Kee🤑🍫 @Kee_Gwoupo

Chance the rapper is a wake. Wide awake.

Reply Retweet Favorite


People noted that he basically stole the show.

chance the rapper basically won rookie of the year and got inducted into the hall of fame in the same show.
Tony X. @soIoucity

chance the rapper basically won rookie of the year and got inducted into the hall of fame in the same show.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And were shooked and inspired.

Chance the Rapper speech got me shooked omg 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽
June27Bit👅 @iamsencera

Chance the Rapper speech got me shooked omg 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽

Reply Retweet Favorite
Chance The Rapper is such a beautiful soul! So much to look up to and aspire to be. 👏🏽👏🏽
JESS. ☺️ @jessappeal

Chance The Rapper is such a beautiful soul! So much to look up to and aspire to be. 👏🏽👏🏽

Reply Retweet Favorite


"Chance the Rapper is black excellence."

Chance the Rapper is black excellence
lovelle🥀 @heartlle

Chance the Rapper is black excellence

Reply Retweet Favorite

He also made people realize how much he's accomplished in just 24 years.

Chance the Rapper is 24 with a Grammy a platinum record. I'm 22 and I just ate a bagel
André 3176 @Blackkout__

Chance the Rapper is 24 with a Grammy a platinum record. I'm 22 and I just ate a bagel

Reply Retweet Favorite
I'm 25 and chance the rapper is 24. I need to get my life together
kayzo @KayzoMusic

I'm 25 and chance the rapper is 24. I need to get my life together

Reply Retweet Favorite

Chance for president.

Chance The Rapper is the only rapper I believe can actually run for president in the future. So much potential in this 24 year old man!
Tommy Rosiers @tommyrosiers

Chance The Rapper is the only rapper I believe can actually run for president in the future. So much potential in this 24 year old man!

Reply Retweet Favorite


Watch his whole speech here

video-cdn.buzzfeed.com



