Barack Obama Calls For "Political Courage" To Protect Healthcare Access

Former president Barack Obama on Sunday implored members of Congress to have the “political courage” to protect healthcare access for Americans, making his first public comments on his signature Affordable Care Act just days after House Republicans voted to repeal it.

"As everyone here now knows, this great debate is not settled but continues," Obama told an audience at Boston's Kennedy Library, where he was accepting the Profile in Courage award commemorating the 100th anniversary of Kennedy's birthday.

The speech marked a rare, high-profile foray back into day-to-day politics for the former president, who has only recently begun wading back into public life after leaving office in January. For most of the 45-minute address, Obama focused his remarks on the ongoing debate over health coverage, offering a forceful defense of his own signature healthcare law.

"There was a reason why healthcare reform had not been accomplished before. It was hard, it involved a sixth of the economy and all manner of stakeholders and interests. It was easily subject to misinformation and fearmongering," Obama said. He noted that many members of Congress risked — and lost — their seats by voting for the Affordable Care Act.



"It is my fervent hope, and the hope of millions that, regardless of party, such courage is still possible. That today’s members of Congress are willing to look at the facts and speak the truth, even when it bucks party dogmas."



The comments marked a potent, if indirect, response to Republican efforts to pass their own healthcare legislation. After a failed attempt — and weeks of dramatic vote-counting and debate — House Republicans managed Thursday to pass the American Health Care Act, bringing the party one step closer to repealing the Affordable Care Act.

Though Obama did not explicitly call on Congress to protect Obamacare, he implored lawmakers to protect healthcare access for vulnerable Americans.

"I hope that current members of Congress recognize it takes little courage to aid those who are already powerful, already comfortable, already influential—but it takes great courage to champion the vulnerable and the sick and the infirm," he said.

“I hope they understand that courage means not simply doing what’s politically expedient, but doing what, deep in our hearts, we know is right," he said.



At other points in the speech, Obama struck a broader note, noting that American politics remains rife with "division and discord."

"Everywhere, we see the risk of falling into the refuge of tribe and, and anger at those who don't look like us or have the same surnames, or pray like we do," he said. "At such moments, we need courage to stand up to hate, not just in others, but in ourselves. At such moments, we need courage to stand up to dogma, not just in others, but in ourselves."