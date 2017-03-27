Get Our App!
Several Students Are Feared Dead After An Avalanche…
Pete Evans Should "Stick To His Couscous" And Stay…
How Normal Are Your Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream…
I Made A Full Face Of Custom Makeup video
Only ’90s Kids Can Get 15/20 On This Counter-Strike…
2000s Disney Stars Who Will Make You Say Holy Shit…
Australians Are Preparing For A Huge Cyclone In The…
Restaurant Owner Fined $72,000 For Failing To Pay…
South Korean Prosecutors Reportedly Want To Arrest…
World

Several Students Are Feared Dead After An Avalanche Hit A Japanese High School Mountain Trip

At least eight high school students were found unresponsive, local media reported.

Brianna Sacks
Brianna Sacks
BuzzFeed News Reporter

View this image ›

An image from the Nasu Onsen ski resort’s live camera. Nasu Onsen / Via familyskiresort-nasu.com

An avalanche slammed a group of Japanese students on a school trip in north Tokyo on Monday morning, authorities told local media.

Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported that at least eight students “appeared to show no vital signs” after an avalanche engulfed the Nasu Onsen family ski resort in Tokyo’s Tochigi prefecture at 9:20 a.m. local time. More than 30 other people were injured.

According to the Tochigi Prefecture Board of Education, 63 students and teachers from seven high schools were on the slopes when the avalanche hit. Some were participating in a mountain-climbing excursion, authorities told NHK.

Rescuers are combing the area for more injured or missing people.

Rescuers are combing the area for more injured or missing people.

View this image ›

Screenshot from NHK


The ski resort had recently closed for a few days due to heavy snow, it said on Facebook.

The ski resort had recently closed for a few days due to heavy snow, it said on Facebook.

View this image ›

Via Facebook: nasuonsenfamilyskiresort


This is a developing story. Follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter for updates


Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Brianna Sacks is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Brianna Sacks at brianna.sacks@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
Hard Lessons

by Molly Hensley-Clancy

Connect With World
Follow Us On Apple News
More News
More News
Now Buzzing