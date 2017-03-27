Several Students Are Feared Dead After An Avalanche Hit A Japanese High School Mountain Trip
At least eight high school students were found unresponsive, local media reported.
An avalanche slammed a group of Japanese students on a school trip in north Tokyo on Monday morning, authorities told local media.
Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported that at least eight students “appeared to show no vital signs” after an avalanche engulfed the Nasu Onsen family ski resort in Tokyo’s Tochigi prefecture at 9:20 a.m. local time. More than 30 other people were injured.
According to the Tochigi Prefecture Board of Education, 63 students and teachers from seven high schools were on the slopes when the avalanche hit. Some were participating in a mountain-climbing excursion, authorities told NHK.
This is a developing story. Follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter for updates
