33 Reptiles Mysteriously Died And The Zoo Has No Idea What Happened

Zoo Knoxville in Tennessee is investigating the sudden, mysterious death of 33 of their reptiles, calling it an unprecedented tragedy.



Workers found 30 snakes, a lizard, and two other creatures unresponsive on Wednesday morning and immediately evacuated the building. The zoo’s vet team delivered oxygen to the reptiles and used ultrasound to detect heartbeats. Of the 52 animals living in the building, 19 survived, the zoo said on Facebook.

"We're at a loss at this point as to what happened," said Phil Colclough, a herpetologist with the zoo. "No other zoo has ever experienced something like this."

Three of the snakes — a Louisiana pine snake, Catalina Island rattlesnake, and Aruba Island rattlesnake — were critically endangered species. The pine snake is also one of the rarest vertebras in the United States, Colclough explained.

"There might be just a handful of these animals left in the world, so every one of them counts," he said.