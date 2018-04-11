A woman alleges Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens forced her into a nonconsensual sexual encounter as she wept uncontrollably with her hands bound and eyes blindfolded, according to a graphic report released Wednesday by the state House investigatory committee.



The Republican governor was arrested in February and charged with taking nude photographs of the woman without her consent during an extramarital affair in 2015. Since then, a bipartisan group of lawmakers in the House has concluded that the testimony of the woman — Greitens' former hair stylist who has not been officially identified — is credible.

The woman testified that she and the governor had sexual encounters over the course of a few months. While some were consensual, she told investigators that others were not and that on several occasions Greitens became violent.

Greitens, 44, admitted to the affair, but has denied all allegations of abuse and blackmail. According to the committee of five Republicans and two Democrats, Greitens also declined to testify or respond to requests for documents and sworn answers to inquiries.

The report details how the relationship allegedly progressed after Greitens became one of her regular clients and she developed a crush on the married governor. She was also married at the time.

The committee made no recommendation for what action should be taken, saying it would be inappropriate to do so given that the hearings were closed. But calls to resign were swift from House Democrats, which Greitens has rejected. Instead, shortly before the report was made public, he held a press conference in which he described the committee's investigation as "a political witch hunt."

"This is exactly like what's happening with the witch hunts in Washington, DC," the governor added.

He has also said he expects to be proven innocent at his trial in May.



In her testimony, the woman described Greitens as predatory, often exhibiting manipulative, controlling, forceful, and "scary" behavior.



While cutting his hair on March 7, 2015, she said he moved his hand all the way up her leg "to her crotch" without her consent.

During an encounter later that month, the woman said Greitens invited her over to his home and asked if she had exercised that day. The governor had prepared clothes for her to change into, she told lawmakers, and then said he was going to show her “how to do a proper pull-up.”

He then allegedly brought her down to his basement and taped her hands to pull-up rings and then blindfolded her, much to her shock and confusion. Then, she said, he spit water into her mouth.

“I just spit it out. He does it and he's like, 'You're not going to be a bad girl, are you?' Tries to do it again, to which I just let it dribble out, because I didn't even want to kiss him,” she testified.

After allegedly ripping off her clothes, the woman said Greitens took photos of her with his cellphone and threatened her to stay silent, otherwise he would “take these pictures, and I’m going to put them everywhere I can. They are going to be everywhere, and then everyone will know what a little whore you are," she testified.

The woman told investigators that she felt fearful and told Greitens “I don’t want this,” to which he then helped remove her from the tape and calm her down.

After trying to leave, she said he grabbed her in a "bear hug," laid her on the basement floor, began to fondle her, and then forced her to give him oral sex as she was "bawling [her] eyes out," according to the committee report. When pressed by lawmakers, the woman said she felt like she could not leave the house without performing the act, as if she "had no other choice."

Then in May, she said the two had consensual sex.

A month later, she said Greitens paused while they were kissing and asked her if she had "slept" with anyone since they had started being intimate. When she said yes, her husband, he allegedly slapped her across the face.

During another encounter, she told lawmakers that the governor "out of nowhere" "smacked me and grabbed me and shoved me down on the ground," causing her to instantly start bawling.

After her friend tipped off Greitens' wife, the hair stylist testified that she told him she wanted to end the relationship.

When asked why she continued to see the governor after the incident in his basement, she said she had mulled over the question many times. In the end, she explained, she didn't want him to see her "as just a whore."

"I wanted to think that he actually really liked me and wanted to have a relationship with me of sorts," she went on, adding that, at the time, she was also going through a painful separation with her husband.