A Teen Was Accidentally Shot And Killed As Deputies Tried To Stop A Dog Attack

Armando Garcia was hanging out at a friend's apartment listening to music early Thursday morning when the dog started barking.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies soon responded to reports of "loud music" from the Palmdale, California, apartment complex at around 3:40 a.m. When deputies arrived, an aggressive pit bull charged from the darkness and bit one of them in the knee.



Armando, a 17-year-old high school student, came out from behind the apartment and pulled the dog back around a corner to the rear of the building, the sheriff's department said.

While waiting for paramedics to arrive to aid the injured deputy, the pit bull re-emerged and charged at them again. The deputies opened fire, striking the dog from about five to seven feet away. The wounded animal then scuttled back to a carport area and deputies followed it to try and corral the dog. That's when they found Armando.

The teen was lying on the ground in the dark with a gunshot wound to the chest.

“He may have been struck by one of the skip rounds in what we’re calling an extremely, extremely unfortunate incident,” said LASD Capt. Christopher Bergner. “Our initial impression was [the deputies] didn’t even see the individual coming around from the side of the building.”

Armando later died at a local hospital.

The deputy who was bitten by the dog was also hit by a bullet fragment to his right leg and is in stable condition.



Amber Alcantar, Garcia’s aunt, told the Los Angeles Times that her nephew was shot while trying to stop the pit bull from attacking deputies a second time.