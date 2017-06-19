A Muslim Teen Was Kidnapped And Murdered Outside A Virginia Mosque

Police in Fairfax, Virginia, believe they have found the body of a 17-year-old Muslim girl who was reported missing early Sunday after leaving a mosque with a group of friends.

The teens were walking on Dranesville Road in Stervling back towards the Dulles Area Muslim Society (ADAMS) Center at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday after grabbing food at a nearby town center when they got in an altercation with a man in a vehicle, Deputy Aleksandra Kowalski, a spokeswoman for the Loudoun County Sheriff’s office, told BuzzFeed News.

According to accounts from police and mosque officials, all of the teens except for one fled the scene. Members from the community found the group and directed them to the ADAMS Center, who immediately notified officials at around 4 a.m., Rizwan Jaka, a board member at ADAMS, said in a statement.

"They all dispersed after the incident and when they met back up they realized she was missing," Kowalski said.

Shortly after finding the remains Sunday afternoon, officers arrested 22-year-old Darwin Martinez Torres and charged him with murder in connection to the case.

"We are devastated and heartbroken as our community undergoes and processes this traumatic event. It is a time for us to come together to pray and care for our youth," ADAMS said in a statement.



People who attend the center identified the missing teen as Nabra, and said she and her friends were coming back from eating during a break from Ramadan prayers when a car pulled up and two men with baseball bats jumped out and started swinging at the group.

However, police say they are not searching for a second suspect and are confident that only one man was involved, Fairfax police spokeswoman Tawny Wright, told BuzzFeed News.