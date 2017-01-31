A Grandfather Was Shot And Killed While Playing Pokemon Go

Amr Nabil / AP ID: 10438673

A grandfather in Virginia was shot and killed Thursday night while sitting in his minivan playing Pokemon Go.



A private security guard approached Jiansheng Chen and got into an argument with him before opening fire, Chesapeake Police spokesperson Kelly Elliott told the Virginia Pilot. Several of the van’s windows were peppered with bullet holes, police said.

“I cannot imagine what could have justified shooting through the front windshield of Mr. Chen’s van five times,” Greg Sandler, the lawyer representing Chen’s family, told WTKR News.

Chen, who lived in the area, usually played Pokemon Go to bond with his grandchildren, Sandler told WTKR. Local media reported a Pokemon Go “gym” is located near the suburb’s clubhouse, where Chen was parked.

Chen’s family said that the retired businessman barely spoke English and suggested there was a misunderstanding between the two due to a language barrier.

“I speak a little bit of English. He, nothing,” Chen’s brother told local reporters.

The River Walk Community Association released a statement saying they had a contract for “unarmed roving patrol services for the common areas of the community” and the “incident that took place just outside association property.”

“The shooting is still under investigation,” Chesapeake Director of Public Communications Mark Cox told BuzzFeed News.

