A Conservative Commentator Has Resigned After Tweeting About Sexually Assaulting David Hogg With A "Hot Poker"

Last month, Jamie Allman, who hosted a nightly news show called the "Allman Report" on KDNL, as well as a morning radio talk show, tweeted that he'd "been hanging out getting ready to ram a hot poker up David Hogg's ass." It was unclear what

A conservative commentator in St. Louis has resigned and his show with a Sinclair-owned ABC affiliate was canceled amid widespread outrage over a violent, vulgar tweet he sent about Florida school shooting survivor David Hogg."

From your employee Jamie Allman @jallman971. Is this OK with you? @971FMTalk

"When we kick their ass they all like to claim we're drunk. I've been hanging out getting ready to ram a hot poker up David Hogg's ass tomorrow. Busy Working. Preparing," he tweeted. It was not clear what the message was in response to.



Although Allman tweeted the crude remark on March 26 and later deleted it before making his account private, screenshots recently spread across Twitter, sparking a backlash online and prompting several companies to pull advertisements from his program.

Allman is the latest example of the growing feud between conservative personalities and teen activists that has spread across cable news and social media platforms since the Valentine's Day school massacre in Parkland, Florida, launched a national, student-led movement for gun control.



His tweet came just two days before Fox News commentator Laura Ingraham mocked Hogg for not getting into college, also igniting a media firestorm and a swift advertiser boycott. Ingraham later apologized after dozens of advertisers ditched her show.



On Monday night, Sinclair Broadcasting Group, which owns the St. Louis ABC station, confirmed that Allman had resigned and that his program had been terminated.



"Yes, his show is cancelled and he is off the air immediately," Ronn Torossian, a PR representative for Sinclair, told BuzzFeed News.

A sprawling, conservative media conglomerate, Sinclair owns and operates about 200 TV stations across the US — the largest in the country — and is trying to take over more markets.



The company recently came under fire for forcing its news anchors to read promos about "one-sided news stories plaguing our country.”



Sinclair's ongoing attempt to purchase the Tribune Media Company has also come under intense scrutiny because the deal would, critics argue, enable the broadcaster to influence dozens more local news stations with conservative-leaning coverage. The deal still requires the approval of federal regulators.



Though Allman had criticized Hogg before, his violent tweet caught the attention of Missouri Democratic state Rep. Stacey Newman, who called on advertisers to boycott Allman's show.

The River Front Times, which first drew attention to the tweet, noted that Allman had previously accused the teen gun control activist of not being a "grownup" when it came to handling criticism.

As the tweet gained national attention, several companies, including Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, announced that they would pull their ads from his show.

Allman has so far not addressed the backlash to his tweet. As of Monday night, it was not clear whether he would continue to host his radio show. Jeff Allen, the program director for FM NewsTalk 97.1, did not respond to request for comment.

