Anthony House was a quiet, devoted father of an 8-year-old girl. Draylen Mason was a 17-year-old musician about to start at the University of Texas. They couldn't have known that on March 2 and 12, packages that had been left on their Austin doorsteps would end their lives. Mason died while getting ready for a morning workout. House, while getting his daughter ready for school. The bomber, Mark Anthony Conditt, was killed early Wednesday when he detonated a bomb in his own vehicle after being chased down by police. Meanwhile, a 75-year-old woman remains critically wounded as authorities investigate what motivated Conditt to carry out the attack. Here's what we know about the lives he took:

Mason was a passionate, accomplished, and talented musician with an "infectious smile" who was set to pursue a music degree at a selective program at the University of Texas, his current school, East Austin College Prep, said in a statement.

Mason was preparing for his morning workout with his mom when a package bomb exploded in his kitchen, killing him and injuring his mother. "His grandmother, Sandra Jones, watched as he took his last breath," a family member said on a YouCaring fundraising page. "Our hearts grieve — we were preparing to send him off to the university of his choice, but now we are now faced with the need to plan a life celebration to honor his legacy." A devoted Christian and avid community volunteer, the 17-year-old also aspired to be a neurosurgeon, loved to dance, and performed in jazz and mariachi groups. He was also a black belt martial artist.

His Facebook page shows a smiling, focused, and vibrant teenager who performed in an array of orchestras, including at the Interlochen Center for the Arts and the Austin Youth Orchestra.

Austin Soundwaves, an arts and music program for artistically underserved children, called Draylen "wise beyond his years" and someone who left a powerful impact on the music community. The young musician had been part of the organization for six years and "took advantage of every opportunity presented," leaders said in a heartfelt Facebook post. "We've received calls and messages from professional musicians who only met or heard him play once, but didn't forget the light and joy in his heart and his eagerness to learn... He stood up for what he believed in and was compelled to speak out against injustice in the world," the statement continued.

People on social media shared their memories of Mason and described the young musician as "kind" and "inspiring," with a "beautiful heart." "My daughter had the honor of playing her bass next to him at the Charter School All Region Orchestra the past 2 years. We are so sad...he was such a kind talented person," a woman named Carrie Proctor wrote. Dr. Juan Sánchez of East Austin College Prep said Mason had a smile that lit up a room "and you couldn’t help but smile back when he spoke to you." "We will do our best every day to honor his spirit and continue his good works," he added. When he was about 12, Mason won a contest for his essay on racial profiling. Former Austin Councilman Mike Martinez, who met the teen after he was honored, said on Facebook that the essay "was so insightful and mature for such a young man. All of these tragedies are so horrible for our community. We must put a stop to this. RIP Draylen.”

Anthony Stephan House died March 2 as he was preparing to take his 8-year-old daughter to school, a family member said on a GoFundMe page. "His whole purpose in life was to provide the best possible opportunities for his family to enjoy a fruitful, love-filled life," the campaign said, attributing the statement to House's mother. "Stephan loved his family. He was a caring and devoted father. His death has left us all traumatized and devastated emotionally. His daughter is now left fatherless." House was described as quiet, humble, and a talented athlete who, according to KUT News, was going to mentor young boys and girls in the summer.

House graduated from Texas State University in 2008 and worked as a senior project manager at Texas Quarries and Acme Brick, according to his Facebook and LinkedIn accounts. The 39-year-old had recently started at Austin Community College, the Austin Statesman reported. Childhood friends recalled his focus and drive, both in his studies and on Pflugerville High School's track and basketball teams. “He wanted to be something different and bigger than what a lot of people thought he was going to do,” Greg Padgitt, who graduated two years before House, told the Statesman. “He was quiet, but jokey with the kids that he let in. He was a great kid.” A woman named Tisha Bronson wrote that she knew House in middle school and high school. "He was so nice, funny and sweet," she wrote. "I know the pain his wife his going through and the pain his daughter is going through."

